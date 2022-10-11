Read full article on original website
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
KSAT 12
Warrant: Former San Marcos police officer head-butted wife, kicked child in pattern of family assault
BUDA, Texas – A San Marcos Police Department officer who resigned last week amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members is accused of head-butting his wife during a holiday cookout and kicking an 11-year-old boy in his back, arrest warrants obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Kyle Lobo,...
police1.com
Video: PD statements reveal new details about Austin SWAT shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Additional details and video have been released surrounding a fatal Austin SWAT officer-involved shooting, detailing the moments leading up to and following the shooting. KXAN News reported Austin police were called to a home for a disturbance by a woman and her children. Once the police...
Dell Seton at UT lifts lockdown after reports of nearby weapon
Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas was locked down Tuesday after receiving reports of a person with a weapon in the nearby area.
Woman found guilty of 2019 murder in Cedar Park, sentenced to life in prison
A woman was convicted Monday for her part in the murder of an active-duty airman that happened in Cedar Park in January 2019.
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
fox7austin.com
Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash
Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Skeletal remains were found in a field off of Mopac and north of Toll Road 45 on Tuesday. On Oct. 11 at around 6 p.m., a person working in the field off of north Toll Road 45 and Mopac found the remains. Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that the remains are human, according to a press release.
fox7austin.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
3 adults, 1 child hurt after being trapped in vehicle in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS took four people to the hospital after responding to a vehicle rescue with entrapment on Cameron Road Wednesday.
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
dailytrib.com
Ratliff named Marble Falls assistant police chief, first woman to hold title
Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff was promoted to assistant chief on Friday, Oct. 7. She is the first woman to hold the position in department history. “I am honored to help lead the Marble Falls Police Department and hope to positively influence all the dedicated officers that serve the citizens of this wonderful community each day with courage, care, and compassion,” she said.
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
KVUE
Travis County looks to increase voting machines on UT campus after loss of polling location
AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the University of Texas at Austin will not be able to cast their ballots at the university’s main central library this year as they have done in the past because the location does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. According to...
Austin City Council to discuss possible Austin Energy rate hike, affordable housing efforts and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including settlements for the City of Austin, a possible Austin Energy rate hike, ongoing efforts to build affordable housing and tenants' rights. The council will discuss settling with the family...
KVUE
Comments / 1