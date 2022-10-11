ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

police1.com

Video: PD statements reveal new details about Austin SWAT shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Additional details and video have been released surrounding a fatal Austin SWAT officer-involved shooting, detailing the moments leading up to and following the shooting. KXAN News reported Austin police were called to a home for a disturbance by a woman and her children. Once the police...
fox7austin.com

Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash

Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
KVUE

The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
KVUE

Skeletal remains found in Williamson County

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Skeletal remains were found in a field off of Mopac and north of Toll Road 45 on Tuesday. On Oct. 11 at around 6 p.m., a person working in the field off of north Toll Road 45 and Mopac found the remains. Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that the remains are human, according to a press release.
fox7austin.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
dailytrib.com

Ratliff named Marble Falls assistant police chief, first woman to hold title

Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff was promoted to assistant chief on Friday, Oct. 7. She is the first woman to hold the position in department history. “I am honored to help lead the Marble Falls Police Department and hope to positively influence all the dedicated officers that serve the citizens of this wonderful community each day with courage, care, and compassion,” she said.
KVUE

KVUE

