ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police work to address crime on Demonbreun Street

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgw5i_0iV7bFZW00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police told News 2 that a man was sent to the hospital over the weekend after a fight on Demonbreun Street where he fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

The news didn’t come as a surprise to some who live in the area.

“Once it hits night after eight o’clock, that’s when it starts going downhill,” Patrick Kelley said.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Kelley moved to the Music Row area a few months back and does his best to avoid Demonbreun Street after dark.

“We’ve had shootings, fights, we had the lady across the street that was shot a couple months ago. Just a couple nights ago, on Saturday night, we had five cars broken into,” Kelley said.

Metro police set out last year to address some of these issues. Tin Roof General Manager Josh Griffin says things have improved.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“The police department has answered the call. We saw an increase in violence and we wanted to try to find a solution and they’ve definitely come in and helped,” Griffin said.

In August 2021, Chief John Drake doubled officers patrolling the area on weekends and added a sergeant. He also put a “Sky Cop” camera unit in to help monitor the area.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we felt so secure with the police presence that we no longer have armed guards or anything like that,” Griffin said.

Griffin says when there are problems they are mostly after dark and that police are usually close by to assist their security staff quickly. Yet, Kelley says he still sees crime too often and hopes some businesses will be more proactive in preventing crime.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“They have other places they have to go to, they shouldn’t have to come to a business and babysit a business all the time. Those police should be used at other areas where they’re needed to be,” Kelley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville Scene

M. Simone Boyd’s Women of North Nashville at Elizabeth Park

Led by local advocate and writer M. Simone Boyd and funded by a Metro Public Works grant, the Women of North Nashville project honors Curlie McGruder, Nora Evelyn Ransom, Mary Louise Watson, Willie Mae Boddie and Juno Frankie Pierce. The five women are integral to our city’s history because of their political advocacy and community work in North Nashville. The wood-mosaic murals — fabricated by local studio Maple Built — hang in Elizabeth Park as a testament to the women’s bravery and care for others.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Crime News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy