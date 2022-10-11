ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future

Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris

As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Darvin Ham
KRON4 News

‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch

(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball Diagnosis News

After LaMelo Ball exited Monday night's preseason game early with an ankle injury, this isn't the news that anybody in Buzz City wanted to hear... "Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season."
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Draymond Green's Mom Sounds Off: NBA World Reacts

Draymond Green's mom defended him hitting Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Mary Babers-Green responded to a Twitter post about the incident by saying the team "can get beyond this" because "anything is fixable." When another fan told her that he watched her son "sucker punch" Poole in a video leaked by TMZ Sports, Babers-Green disputed that classification.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Mvp
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
550K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy