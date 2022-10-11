Michael Mayes & Susan Bullock Shine in ‘Opera With a Conscience’. Credit: Raftermen / Mihaela Bodlovic for Theatre of Sound/KSU. The Atlanta Opera staged a powerful production of Daisy Evans and Stephen Higgins’ interpretation of Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle,” bringing to light the heartbreaking truth of people living with dementia and their caregivers. In this new production, instead of a collector of wives, Duke Bluebeard is the loving husband of his one and only wife, Judith. A trunk containing the treasures and memories of their life together represented Bluebeard’s locked doors. As each memory is unlocked, the audience and Judith share the experience of witnessing her at various stages of her life. Instead of secrecy, Bluebeard tries his best to protect his wife, and himself, from reliving sadness.

