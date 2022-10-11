Read full article on original website
New York Philharmonic Chorus Names Choral Director
The New York Philharmonic Chorus has named Malcolm J. Merriweather as its Director. The conductor, who is the music director of The Dessoffs Choir, makes his chorus debut on Oct. 26 and 28 with two programs, “The Journey” and “The Joy.” The first of these concerts will feature such artists as Renée Fleming, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bernadette Peters, and Vanessa Williams, while the latter will showcase a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Metropolitan Opera to Revive Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’
Verdi’s La Traviata returns to the Metropolitan Opera with three casts. The opera, performed eight times from Oct. 25 to Nov. 19, 2022, will star Stephen Costello, Lucas Salsi, and Nadine Sierra. Maestro Daniele Callegari conducts the production by Michael Mayer. Then between Jan. 5 and 26, 2023, Ermonela...
Seattle Symphony Announces Cast Changes for Tan Dun’s ‘Buddha Passion’
The Seattle Symphony has announced several cast changes for its upcoming performances of Tan Dun’s “Buddha Passion” on Nov. 10 and 12, 2022. Due to COVID-19 and quarantine requirements in China, five of the artists will be unable to appear in the performances. Per a press release, Lei Xiu, Megan Moore, Yi Li, and Elliot Madone will replace Sen Guo, Tan Weiwei, Hui Zhiling, Kang Wang, Yunpeng Wang, respectively. The composer conducts.
American Lyric Theater Announces Three Commissions
American Lyric Theater has announced three new opera commissions. Audiences will get a chance to hear libretto readings for the works starting on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City. Lawrence Edelson, the Artistic and General Director of American Lyric Theater, will also lead a discussion.
La Monnaie’s House of Creation Announces Cast for ‘Fanny och Alexander’
House of Creations, La Monnaie’s new works incubator, has announced the cast for its production of “Fanny och Alexander (Fanny and Alexander),” a new adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1983 award-winning film of the same name. Mikael Karlsson composed the opera’s music to a libretto by Royce Vavrek. The opera’s director is Ivo van Hove, and Ariane Matiakh will conduct.
Carlos Chausson to Retire from the Stage
Carlos Chausson is retiring from the stage after a 40-year career. The 72-year-old Spanish Bass-baritone will retire performing “La Commedia è (in)finita” at the les Arts in Valencia alongside Ramon Gener. The play will be performed on Oct. 14 and 16, 2022 in co-production with the Gran...
San Francisco Opera Expands ‘Streaming the First Century’ Program with Rare French Recordings
On October 10, 2022, San Francisco Opera launched the latest installment of “Streaming the First Century,” their free online hub for historic recordings and interviews. The new installment, titled “Parle-vouz francais?” features performances of French repertory from SFO’s first 100 seasons. Among them are operas by Massenet, Charpentier, Berlioz, and Messiaen, as well as the company’s oldest recording: a piano roll of music from “Samson et Dalila” performed by company founder Gaetano Merola in 1925. Other highlights will include archival interviews and discussions with figures such as soprano Bidu Sayao, former general director Terence McEwen, legendary lighting designer Thomas Munn, Dame Felicity Palmer, and more.
London Mozart Players Announces New Conductor in Residence
The London Mozart Players has announced Jonathan Bloxham as its Conductor in Residence and Artistic Advisor. Bloxham will be working closely with the artistic team to develop the vision for the years ahead, as well as conducting key LMP concerts including those at Fairfield Halls, where our orchestra is Resident.
Gary Thor Wedow to Conduct Juilliard Opera’s Production of Händel’s ‘Atalanta’
Gold Sound Media has announced conductor Gary Thor Wedow will lead Juilliard Opera’s production of Händel’s seldom-performed “Atalanta.” In the pit will be Julliard415, the school’s period-music ensemble. Omer Ben Seadia stage directs. “Atalanta,” a romantic comedy, is the latest Handel work the maestro...
Long Beach Opera Unveils 2023 Season
Long Beach Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season will open with “The Romance of the Rose” by Kate Soper. The world premiere, which will take place at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro will be directed by James Darrah. Performance Dates: Feb. 18 – 25,...
Jessica Pratt & Xabier Anduaga Lead Bilbao Opera’s ‘I Puritani’
The ABAO Bilbao Opera is set to open its 71st season with Bellini’s “I Puritani.”. The production, which is set to run between Oct. 15 and 24 for four performances, will feature an all-star headed by Jessica Pratt and Xabier Anduaga. Andrzej Filończyk, Manuel Fuentes, Alejandro López, Josu Cabrero, and Laura Vila round out the cast.
S.E.M. Ensemble to Present Special Concert
S.E.M. Ensemble is set to present a special event at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music on Oct. 15, 2022. The showcase will feature baritone Nicolas Hay alongside pianist Joseph Kubera, violinist Tom Chiu, and percussionist Thurman Barker. Petr Kotik conducts the Orchestra of the S.E.M. Ensemble. The concert’s program...
Grange Festival Announces 2023 Season
The Grange Festival has announced its 2023 season which is set to include four new productions. The season opens with Mozart’s “Così fan tutte.” The production is set to star Samantha Clarke, Kitty Whately, Nicholas Lester, Alessandro Fisher, Carolina Lippo, and Christian Senn. Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits, Chief Conductor of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, makes his Festival debut in this new production by director Martin Lloyd-Evans.
Atlanta Opera 2022-23 Review: Bluebeard’s Castle
Michael Mayes & Susan Bullock Shine in ‘Opera With a Conscience’. Credit: Raftermen / Mihaela Bodlovic for Theatre of Sound/KSU. The Atlanta Opera staged a powerful production of Daisy Evans and Stephen Higgins’ interpretation of Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle,” bringing to light the heartbreaking truth of people living with dementia and their caregivers. In this new production, instead of a collector of wives, Duke Bluebeard is the loving husband of his one and only wife, Judith. A trunk containing the treasures and memories of their life together represented Bluebeard’s locked doors. As each memory is unlocked, the audience and Judith share the experience of witnessing her at various stages of her life. Instead of secrecy, Bluebeard tries his best to protect his wife, and himself, from reliving sadness.
Glyndebourne to Host Premiere of ‘glass human’ in Fall of 2022
“glass human,” a new chamber opera by composer Samantha Fernando and writer and sound artist Melanie Wilson, will have its premiere during the fall of 2022 at Glyndebourne. The opera explores the theme of loneliness, featuring the stories of three individuals and their experiences with loneliness. A young student...
