ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Spring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Library#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Arts Center Of Corpus#Wi Fi
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KIII 3News

New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
NUECES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy