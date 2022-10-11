Read full article on original website
City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
Organizers in Portland invite community members to a haunted house for Halloween
PORTLAND, Texas — For the first time, a homeowner in Portland opened his house for visitors to enjoy a spooky experience. The house includes outside decorations some can enjoy from the not-so-spooky sidewalk. For those looking for a fright, the haunted house starts at the entrance of the garage....
New developments, nature preserve coming to North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a reading today to re-zone 240 acres on North Padre Island for a long-term development project. The master plan for the property, called Whitecap Preserve, will include more than 600 residential lots and an additional 50 acres for commercial and natural uses.
Grace United Methodist Church invites local vendors to sell at upcoming festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen invited local vendors to sell at their fall festival. The church is not charging vendors to participate since It's all part of their 'Giving Back' mission. This is something the church have always done for their fall festival...
City council members unimpressed with ABC's new management company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials brought in OVG 360 this summer with hopes of turning the American Bank Center around. Now, though, city council members tell 3NEWS that the company’s promises aren’t being kept, and the ABC’s top execs might be jumping ship.
Smoother commutes are en route with plans for new street design standards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has new plans for street designs that will hopefully make a difference. The Director of Engineering Services, Jeff Edmonds spoke with 3NEWS and explained in further detail how the plans for new street design standards are being mapped out so new roads are designed to last longer.
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
Corpus Christi International Airport improvements take flight soon
Airport officials are for a $17M renovation to start. The project will put a new roof on the facility, as well as other upgrades.
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
One study says Corpus Christi is third best city for drivers in America. Here's why.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WalletHub has named Corpus Christi the third best city to drive in across America. With continuous pothole problems plaguing the city (so much so that we have our own segment related to potholes), your first thought may be 'why?!'. Well, it really came down to...
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
A Haunting in Portland: A sneak peak at a family-friendly haunted house
This Portland family went all out for Halloween! Mariah Gallegos gives us a preview of this haunted house.
Troubleshooters: Information for renters from a judge, Texas AG's office, CCHA
We hear from several government agencies/officials about how renters can protect themselves and what to do if they feel their rights are violated.
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly, ill Rockport residents arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport Police say they have finally captured a Corpus Christi woman who escaped them once after reportedly preying on her elderly patients. Aretha Davis worked as a caregiver for elderly people, but instead of helping them, police say she helped herself to tens of thousands of their dollars.
Whataburger, James Avery have gift ideas to help you 'ketchup' on early Christmas shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They're not exactly Silver Bells, but close enough: James Avery has added two more pieces to its Whataburger collection as the Christmas shopping season gets underway. And -- just like in real life -- you can have the mini ketchup tubs in regular or spicy.
