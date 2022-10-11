ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 6

Sarah Saigger
1d ago

The city tickets others but can't keep up on parks grass, the hwy medians, ect. They are quick to take our money but can't fix roads and other issues

Reply(2)
2
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

