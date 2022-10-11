Read full article on original website
Sarah Saigger
1d ago
The city tickets others but can't keep up on parks grass, the hwy medians, ect. They are quick to take our money but can't fix roads and other issues
City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction. Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.
Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
Hazel Bazemore Park project remains in limbo
A trip to the park reveals uneven and cracked the foundation as well as weeds growing despite the installation of a weed blocker.
City looks to rejuvenate Labonte, Cole parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi now has a vision of what it would like both Cole and Labonte parks to eventually be. Cole and Labonte are two of the city's 185 parks; both need polishing, and that's what the city would like to see happen.
Organizers in Portland invite community members to a haunted house for Halloween
PORTLAND, Texas — For the first time, a homeowner in Portland opened his house for visitors to enjoy a spooky experience. The house includes outside decorations some can enjoy from the not-so-spooky sidewalk. For those looking for a fright, the haunted house starts at the entrance of the garage....
Troubleshooters: Information for renters from a judge, Texas AG's office, CCHA
We hear from several government agencies/officials about how renters can protect themselves and what to do if they feel their rights are violated.
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
City council members unimpressed with ABC's new management company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials brought in OVG 360 this summer with hopes of turning the American Bank Center around. Now, though, city council members tell 3NEWS that the company’s promises aren’t being kept, and the ABC’s top execs might be jumping ship.
County Judge and Commissioner get into heated argument
Tensions ran high at Wednesday's commissioners court meeting starting when County Commissioners and County Judge Barbara Canales were arguing after Canales called for a break.
CCPD working fatal crash at NPID and Agnes Street involving concrete pump truck
Officials are responding to a crash at the North Padre Island Drive and Agnes Street involving multiple vehicles.
Do you travel often? Avoid the TSA hassle by getting Precheck status here in CC
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of folks may not know they can go to a company in Corpus Christi to apply to be approved for the TSA Precheck Program. Identogo is located in a shopping center on Greenwood near SPID. Travelers can pay $85 to apply to breeze...
Updates to FEMA map will change who has to pay for flood insurance
City council says the passing of a flood insurance ordinance revision was a must. The ordinance doesn't dictate any price increases rather helps with insurance discounts.
American GI Forum honors local leaders with bus wrap for Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month this year with the unveiling of a bus wrap that highlights the achievements of various Corpus Christi officials. The forum said the bus wrap will serve as a message of inspiration and motivation to local youth to...
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Despite refunds, employee of '361 Grant' program becomes suspicious
As of Thursday, Saenz said at least 84 refunds have been given in regard to grant applications.
Woman killed in NPID accident identified by medical examiner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal traffic accident has closed northbound NPID lanes near Hwy. 77/Agnes Street until about 6 p.m., according to CCPD officials. A woman, who has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as 31-year-old Stephanie Vallejo, was killed instantly after her silver four-door vehicle was involved in a series of crashes that started when a 37-year-old man driving a company truck failed to see a Scorpion construction truck, which was being used as a buffer against traffic, said Corpus Christi Police Department Capt. Timothy Frazier.
Caregiver arrested for taking advantage of elderly, RPD looking for more victims
A Rockport woman is in custody after allegedly taking advantage of elderly Rockport residents, according to a Facebook post from the Rockport Police Department.
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
