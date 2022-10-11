Read full article on original website
This year I am voting for Stephen Hemenway for District 39
With only one month ahead of us to election day, we must now research and determine who our treasured votes belong to. I have decided to vote for Stephen J. Hemenway based on policy and priniciple beliefs solely. Jan Dodge is a lovely individual but her voting history does not...
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Seacoast Security continues growth in Maine
WEST ROCKPORT — Seacoast Security, Maine’s top voted residential and commercial security company across Maine, according to Seacoast, in a news release, has announced its purchase of Rennie Security Systems, Inc., of Saco. This acquisition adds approximately 300 additional residential and commercial customers to Seacoast Security’s portfolio in...
Maine is indeed ‘Strange’ and one author/bookshop owner is the source for it
PORTLAND—In 2005, Michelle Souliere started a blog called Strange Maine to be a nexus for everything that is weird, strange, spooky, and unexplained in Maine. Between Maine’s history, legends, and mysteries, she’s had a lot of rich source material, Stephen King, notwithstanding. “The blog started because I...
Cleaning up storm debris? Maine’s Project Canopy provides information
Storm cleanup can help keep Maine's forests healthy. Project Canopy, a program of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Maine Forest Service (MFS), offers tips and helpful advice to property owners. Trees and branches on homes and around power lines - Homeowners must find immediate solutions for downed...
Weekend Spotlight: Dancing, Oktoberfest, Great Maine Apple Day, and Ghost Stories
‘Tis the month where we just can’t get enough of fall foliage, beer fests, apple events, spooky tales, and even a dance party with great apps and drinks. Enjoy these seasonably warm temperatures this weekend and all that the Maine coast has to offer. Dance Party at Watts Hall.
