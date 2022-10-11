ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year I am voting for Stephen Hemenway for District 39

With only one month ahead of us to election day, we must now research and determine who our treasured votes belong to. I have decided to vote for Stephen J. Hemenway based on policy and priniciple beliefs solely. Jan Dodge is a lovely individual but her voting history does not...
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Seacoast Security continues growth in Maine

WEST ROCKPORT — Seacoast Security, Maine’s top voted residential and commercial security company across Maine, according to Seacoast, in a news release, has announced its purchase of Rennie Security Systems, Inc., of Saco. This acquisition adds approximately 300 additional residential and commercial customers to Seacoast Security’s portfolio in...
Cleaning up storm debris? Maine’s Project Canopy provides information

Storm cleanup can help keep Maine's forests healthy. Project Canopy, a program of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Maine Forest Service (MFS), offers tips and helpful advice to property owners. Trees and branches on homes and around power lines - Homeowners must find immediate solutions for downed...
