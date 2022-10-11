ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Avalanche announce roster for Opening Day

DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the Opening Day roster for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena in Denver. The hockey club will raise their championship banner before a 7:30 p.m. game against...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Most Memorable NHL Fights of 2022

What’s an ice hockey game without a few dirty punches?. If you're a hardcore NHL fan or just enjoy watching ice hockey players leave it all out on the ice, you’ve probably seen a brawl or two occur during a heated game. Dating back to 1922, players were...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

How much do NHL Zamboni drivers make?

Ever think about what goes into sports when it comes to the locations they’re played?. Whether it’s turf, grass, a wooden floored court, ice or an asphalt-paved track, athletes can’t show off their skills unless the foundation of the game is up-to-par. The 2022-23 NHL season is...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks fall to Avs in season opener

DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Mahomes gives huge praise to one guy no one will think about

The Kansas City Chiefs had a whirlwind of a game on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. And, as these games are usually hard-fought, Monday was too. The Chiefs came into this game with some struggles a few weeks ago, especially on special teams. The Indianapolis Colts, a team that is not very good, got the better of the Chiefs in Week 3, in large part because of the special teams’ play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears

Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

2022-23 NHL season predictions for Stanley Cup, divisions, awards

The 2022-23 NHL season begins in earnest Tuesday night with the New York Rangers hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights. Most of the league starts up Wednesday night, including the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. The Eastern Conference, in particular, is absolutely...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson joins Avs on ice for banner-raising ceremony

DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster

The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. Caleb Jones (right shoulder) Boris Katchouk (left ankle sprain) Non-roster designation (4):. Jason Dickinson (visa issues) Jalen Luypen (left shoulder) Jake McCabe (neck) Ian Mitchell...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

