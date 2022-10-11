The Kansas City Chiefs had a whirlwind of a game on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. And, as these games are usually hard-fought, Monday was too. The Chiefs came into this game with some struggles a few weeks ago, especially on special teams. The Indianapolis Colts, a team that is not very good, got the better of the Chiefs in Week 3, in large part because of the special teams’ play.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO