Avalanche announce roster for Opening Day
DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the Opening Day roster for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena in Denver. The hockey club will raise their championship banner before a 7:30 p.m. game against...
Most Memorable NHL Fights of 2022
What’s an ice hockey game without a few dirty punches?. If you're a hardcore NHL fan or just enjoy watching ice hockey players leave it all out on the ice, you’ve probably seen a brawl or two occur during a heated game. Dating back to 1922, players were...
NHL・
How much do NHL Zamboni drivers make?
Ever think about what goes into sports when it comes to the locations they’re played?. Whether it’s turf, grass, a wooden floored court, ice or an asphalt-paved track, athletes can’t show off their skills unless the foundation of the game is up-to-par. The 2022-23 NHL season is...
How Kane, Hawks are adjusting on PP without DeBrincat
COLORADO — Patrick Kane prides himself on being able to play with anybody. Sure, he would appreciate some linemate consistency but he always takes it upon himself to never skip a beat, no matter who he's playing with. Kane is in the process of developing some early chemistry with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ Davante Adams makes a complete fool of himself by attacking innocent bystander
Okay, it is time to be real for a second. I know everyone is upset about the Las Vegas Raiders losing by one to the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is something that needs to be said, and it is completely unrelated to football. I understand being upset, but what...
Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses
New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL・
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
ESPN
Five key problems facing Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – In the span of five weeks, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has, in some circles, gone from an innovator ready to shake up the status quo to a guy who could get shown the door early. His team is 2-3 with a pile of penalties...
10 observations: Hawks fall to Avs in season opener
DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Hawks claimed Tinordi and what he'll bring to table
DENVER — The list of NHL players on waivers Sunday looked like a CVS receipt because Opening Night rosters were due on Monday, so you knew there was going to be action around the league. The Blackhawks were one of those teams that jumped on a player that shook...
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash
If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in a much-anticipated game on Sunday Night Football. This time around, the matchup will look – and feel – a bit different for Peters.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Mahomes gives huge praise to one guy no one will think about
The Kansas City Chiefs had a whirlwind of a game on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. And, as these games are usually hard-fought, Monday was too. The Chiefs came into this game with some struggles a few weeks ago, especially on special teams. The Indianapolis Colts, a team that is not very good, got the better of the Chiefs in Week 3, in large part because of the special teams’ play.
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
2022-23 NHL season predictions for Stanley Cup, divisions, awards
The 2022-23 NHL season begins in earnest Tuesday night with the New York Rangers hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights. Most of the league starts up Wednesday night, including the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. The Eastern Conference, in particular, is absolutely...
NHL・
Johnson joins Avs on ice for banner-raising ceremony
DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.
Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster
The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. Caleb Jones (right shoulder) Boris Katchouk (left ankle sprain) Non-roster designation (4):. Jason Dickinson (visa issues) Jalen Luypen (left shoulder) Jake McCabe (neck) Ian Mitchell...
