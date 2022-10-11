ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Power 93.7 WBLK

Gabe Davis Went to This WNY Breakfast Place Before Steelers Game

The Buffalo Bills are for sure looking ahead to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon, which will be a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC standings (4-1). For fans though, it's perfectly okay to look back at least one more day to the 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was the worst loss for the Steelers in over 30 years; and the worst loss ever against the Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Miami Dolphins free fall in latest NFL power rankings

The Miami Dolphins are not the number one team in the NFL anymore and after losing to the Jets in week 5, they free fall out of the top 10. The Buffalo Bills are once again considered the best of the NFL with a number one rank on NFL.com and the still undefeated Eagles dropped one spot, apparently, coming close to losing was enough to convince the rankers that they don’t deserve it.
NFL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Joe Burrow, Bengals' offense learning how to adapt on the fly

The book is out on how to contain the once explosive Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. For five weeks, the Bengals have seen a lot of different looks on defense but struggled mostly against the soft zone coverage. It’s obvious by now, opposing defensive coordinators are starting with eliminating explosive plays down the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, and betting on the Bengals to beat them by dinking and dunking down the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice for the first time since being carted off the field with a concussion last month but will NOT play against the Vikings on Sunday as team continues to evaluate his timeline

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in a game in Cincinnati on September 29. Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but his return is an encouraging sign, both for him, and for a team that lost another passer, backup Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
