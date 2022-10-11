The Buffalo Bills are for sure looking ahead to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon, which will be a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC standings (4-1). For fans though, it's perfectly okay to look back at least one more day to the 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was the worst loss for the Steelers in over 30 years; and the worst loss ever against the Bills.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO