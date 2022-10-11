Read full article on original website
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schultz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera throws ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz under the bus
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Carson Wentz has worn out his welcome. After flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is having a tough go of it in his first season with the Commanders. Washington is 1-4, while the Eagles lead the NFC East...
Gabe Davis Went to This WNY Breakfast Place Before Steelers Game
The Buffalo Bills are for sure looking ahead to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon, which will be a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC standings (4-1). For fans though, it's perfectly okay to look back at least one more day to the 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was the worst loss for the Steelers in over 30 years; and the worst loss ever against the Bills.
Bills rookie could steal veteran’s job based on play vs. Steelers (Encouraged/worried)
The depth of the Buffalo Bills was on display against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Buffalo entered the game down multiple starters, but you never would have known it watching the game. On defense, players like Tyrel Dodson, Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson flew all over the field while making numerous plays.
Miami Dolphins free fall in latest NFL power rankings
The Miami Dolphins are not the number one team in the NFL anymore and after losing to the Jets in week 5, they free fall out of the top 10. The Buffalo Bills are once again considered the best of the NFL with a number one rank on NFL.com and the still undefeated Eagles dropped one spot, apparently, coming close to losing was enough to convince the rankers that they don’t deserve it.
Robert Griffin III Crushes Ron Rivera For Controversial 'Quarterback' Comment
People around the NFL continue to pile on Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera. Former Washington quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Robert Griffin III is the latest to blast Rivera after Rivera attributed his team's 1-4 start to quarterback play. Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick by ...
Joe Burrow, Bengals’ offense learning how to adapt on the fly
The book is out on how to contain the once explosive Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. For five weeks, the Bengals have seen a lot of different looks on defense but struggled mostly against the soft zone coverage. It’s obvious by now, opposing defensive coordinators are starting with eliminating explosive plays down the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, and betting on the Bengals to beat them by dinking and dunking down the field.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice for the first time since being carted off the field with a concussion last month but will NOT play against the Vikings on Sunday as team continues to evaluate his timeline
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in a game in Cincinnati on September 29. Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but his return is an encouraging sign, both for him, and for a team that lost another passer, backup Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion in Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.
Bills mess with Mr. Rogers and Mr. McFeely isn't standing for it
After the Bills “smashed” the Steelers 38-3 at Orchard Park Sunday afternoon, the Bills social media team posted a video clip from the show, showing Rogers in front of an easel talking about how he likes to draw with crayons.
WKRC
Bengals to make major change in practice routine ahead of game against Saints
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals will make a major change in their practice routine ahead of Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Zac Taylor said the team will practice in its new indoor bubble on Friday to get prepared for playing inside. The Saints play at...
Yardbarker
Bengals Will Use Indoor Practice Facility For First Time This Week Ahead of Matchup With Saints
The Bengals will use their new indoor practice bubble on Friday for the first time. Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Superdome. They'll work inside to get used to playing in a dome. "We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on OLB David Ojabo's returning to practice
The Baltimore Ravens are now one step closer to having their 2022 second round pick make his NFL debut. After tearing his achilles at the University of Michigan’s Pro Day in March, outside linebacker David Ojabo returned to practice on Wednesday, far sooner than many anticipated. Ravens head coach...
