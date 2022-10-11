ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Medical workers union sues Kern Medical Center over funding transparency

By Brianna Willis, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0giJ3Q_0iV7arZ900

Kern Medical Center is the only Level II trauma center in Kern County, with many of its patients coming from underserved communities. Union workers at the hospital say KMC has been giving money to Kern Medical Surgery Center, LLC , a privately owned medical center. The workers say this flow of funding should be more transparent, and on Tuesday, a judge agreed with them.

“Prior to this victory, we didn’t know what was going on. It was basically a black box,” said George Pfister, the lead clinical nurse at KMC and a member of Service Employees International Union 521 . “With the victory [attorney] Alex [Nazarov] got us, we can now look into what’s going on with these funds and make sure they are being properly used.”

Pfister says ensuring KMC funds continue to go towards programs and services intended for the underserved community in Kern County was his priority when he approached the SEIU about filing this lawsuit back in July.

“We’re actually seeing it going on. We literally saw items purchased with Kern Medical funds being sent to the LLC,” said Pfister. “We literally saw the transfers of good and services, so we actually helped with this case. We actually presented evidence.”

The lawsuit, originally filed on July 18th, 2022, alleges the public has a right to information about the operation of the Kern Medical Surgery Center, LLC, a privately owned medical center. It states that Kern Medical violated the Brown Act and the California Public Records Act by not being clear about how the organization is using public funds.

The lawsuit also lists the surgery center as a respondent alongside the hospital. Both Pfister and the attorney representing SEIU 521, Alexander Nazarov, say they still do not know what services the private entity provides, and the outcome the case Tuesday is a step toward learning that information.

“Today’s victory in court allows us to pursue that transparency and to get a better understanding of how the Kern County Hospital Authority is using this LLC, is using taxpayer funds to apparently provide boutique services that are out of reach of most indigent and underserved patients in Kern County,” said Nazarov. “We’re trying to see what this money is going towards.”

Nazarov adds that the next steps are for Kern Medical to provide the records they have for the funds so people can understand how the KMC and the private surgical center are working together.

“It’s against the law for the public entity to create a private entity that has no rational connection to the mission that it’s supposed to serve, and this is kind of a high standard,” said Nazarov. “Usually, you can find a rational connection, but based on everything we’ve seen, we don’t see one.”

With this victory, Pfister says the union has only one goal.

“We have a very important mission. We want to stay focused on that,” said Pfister. “Every cent that should be going to Kern Medical, should be going to Kern Medical.”

23ABC reached out to the Kern Medical Center, but we were told the hospital does not comment on pending litigation. We will provide updates both on-air and online as this situation develops.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
theshafterpress.com

Council withdraws from Kern County Groundwater Authority

The Shafter City Council approved a motion to have City Manager Gabriel Gonzales send a 30- day notice to the Kern County Groundwater Authority announcing the withdrawal of the City of Shafter from the organization. There were discussions last week between Mayor Pro-Tem Chad Givens, Councilmember Pete Espinoza and Gonzalez...
SHAFTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Brown Act#Hospital Authority#Kern Medical Center#Kmc#Llc#Seiu
ridgeviewpacknews.net

Fentanyl Cases Have Spiked in Kern County

Fentanyl cases have taken a significant rise in the streets of Kern County. Just in the month of September there had been an accident at North High School resulting in six kids overdosing on fentanyl. But this hasn’t been the only incident in Bakersfield over the course of the months. Cases are on the rise in High Schools across the country and schools are now trying to prevent the tragedy of teens overdosing and dying on this powerful drug.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Out-of-town ambulances helping Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed ambulances that look different driving around Kern. That’s because they aren’t from Hall Ambulance. They’re from out-of-town companies. These out-of-town ambulances are contracted by Hall Ambulance to keep up with the ongoing surge in calls for help. COVID-19 had a devastating impact on local front-line workers in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
rtands.com

CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Maldonado's case continued until November

The case against former Shafter Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Maldonado was continued until Nov. 2. The case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Maldonado was not present in the courtroom, as neither was his attorney, Kyle Humphrey. Judge Oscar Camacho sat on the case as Humphrey explained by telephone that they are in discussions with the District Attorney's Office. "We have been in discussions with the DA's office and still have a lot of Discovery to go through," said Humphrey. Camacho ruled that the case could be continued.
SHAFTER, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy