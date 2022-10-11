"CBS Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel anchors a special edition of the program, "A Nation Divided?," which looks at the dynamics that keep us apart and those that bring us together, to be broadcast Sunday, October 16 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.The 90-minute special edition comes at a time when research indicates Americans may be more divided than ever. To find out why, a team of CBS News journalists across the country explores the boundaries between us, as well as possible solutions some have found to break down those walls."This is not our customary wheelhouse," said Rand Morrison, executive...

