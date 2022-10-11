Read full article on original website
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
TV Q&A: Did KDKA-TV's Royce Jones play for the Steelers?
Q: Someone told me Royce Jones on KDKA-TV once played for the Steelers. I don’t believe them. Is this a fact?. Rob: I was 99.999% sure Jones never played for the Steelers, but I sent him Ralph’s question, received by voicemail, so I could call Ralph to confirm his question was sincere, just to close the loop. And Jones responded in good humor.
Week of Oct. 3 Cable Ranker: Fox News Marks 40 Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day; ESPN Expands Primetime Lead Thanks to MLB Playoffs
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News has now spent 40 consecutive weeks as the most-watched on all of basic cable (not just cable news) in the 24-hour daypart—and 86 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network.
Iconic Bay Area radio station KGO officially jumps in the sports gambling toilet
The new station touts itself as "The Bay's Best Bet on Sports."
Ravens to face Giants and former coordinator Martindale
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There have been a lot of people looking forward to the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Giants since coach Brian Daboll hired Wink Martindale to run New York's defense in early February. It was going to be grudge match. It was Martindale against Ravens...
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
Titans reach early bye banged-up but leading AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The start to this season feels painfully familiar to both the Tennessee Titans and their fans. Yes, it's a bad case of deja vu because of injuries. The Titans have 11 players on injured reserve five games into this season after setting an NFL record last year by using 91 different players in a non-strike season.
Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar. “I hope...
Analysis: NFL can't find elusive sweet spot to protect QBs
One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it's being lambasted for treating them like they're crystal. Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field after stumbling to the sideline two weeks ago set in motion the midseason modification of the league's concussion policies, and the first one restrained by the stricter rules in Week 5 was none other than his backup.
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn't exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Under fire for a dysfunctional and disappointing defense, Browns coordinator Joe Woods opened his news conference Thursday by pointing out his recent lack of sleep. “See my eyes? They’re red," Woods said. "I’m up.”
Commanders fans wear paper bags saying 'Sell The Team' amid owner Dan Snyder's NFL drama
Washington Commanders fans were wearing paper bags pleading Dan Snyder to sell the team amid years-long drama surrounding the organization.
Bros and foes: Bills' Allen, Chiefs' Mahomes rivals, friends
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The previous time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen saw each other in the heat of competition wasn't at Arrowhead Stadium during their epic January playoff game, when the Chiefs quarterback rallied past Allen and his Bills for an overtime victory and a return to the AFC title game.
Browns QB Brissett set for reunion with Patriots, Belichick
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett looks back fondly on his rookie season with New England, where he was thrust into a starting job, was schooled in the Patriot Way as one of Tom Brady's understudies and won a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick traded him the following year.
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them.
Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense
ATLANTA (AP) — There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who...
"A Nation Divided?": A special edition of "CBS Sunday Morning" October 16
"CBS Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel anchors a special edition of the program, "A Nation Divided?," which looks at the dynamics that keep us apart and those that bring us together, to be broadcast Sunday, October 16 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.The 90-minute special edition comes at a time when research indicates Americans may be more divided than ever. To find out why, a team of CBS News journalists across the country explores the boundaries between us, as well as possible solutions some have found to break down those walls."This is not our customary wheelhouse," said Rand Morrison, executive...
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson active against Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is active for Thursday night's game against Washington after being sidelined by a quad injury. The 23-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed the previous three games. Considered the Bears' top cover corner, he had a forced fumble and four tackles through the first two games.
