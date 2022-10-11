ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

National Coming Out Day: why it matters in West Michigan

By FOX 17
October 11 is recognized as National Coming Out Day. The day celebrates the importance of LGBTQ people being able to be themselves, and choosing how and when to tell their story to friends and families.

National Coming Out Day was first recognized in 1988.

FOX 17 talked to Doug Booth about his coming out story. Booth is the COO of Healthnet of West Michigan. He has also served on the board for the Grand Rapids LGBTQ Healthcare Consortium.

Booth came out to his family on Christmas day 15 years ago.

“I wanted a day that everyone was happy,” said Booth. “So, after pacing the house multiple times, I finally sat my parents down and let them know my truth.”

Before coming out, Booth said he developed a personality that was not his true authentic self. He also described the process, talking about the fear of isolation and rejection.

“You know, you’re telling those closest to you, and your loved ones, who you actually are and you’re telling your truth,” said Booth. “And, you know, unfortunately, there is a lot of rejection that can happen with that.”

One of the resources available to LGBTQ people who feel alienated is The Trevor Project , which is the largest anti-suicide LGBTQ organization. In 2021, Michigan youth called the organization’s crisis line 52,000 times.

The LGBTQ Healthcare Consortium website also has a directory where people can find a provider that is knowledgeable about their issues and able to provide a safe space.

“The world is bigger than West Michigan. And I want that really to be known to the LGBTQ youth and community out there,” said Booth. “I know that there’s the phrase ‘it gets better,’ but it really does.”

