Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Residents Warned That Doing This Could Cause A House Fire
When it comes to weather, we have officially entered that transitional phase. It is cold in the morning and in the evening, but warm most days. With days in the 60s and nights in the 30s, you probably aren't ready to turn the furnace on, right? So, instead, you use space heaters to warm up those lived-in spots in your house. You just want something to take the "chill off".
Bangor holds first clean up event at the city's largest homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor held its first encampment trash removal event Wednesday morning at the city's largest encampment behind the Hope House Shelter. City workers loaded dump trucks full of items and rubbish people living in the encampment no longer wanted. It's one of the first...
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
Settlement reached in Penobscot River mercury contamination lawsuit
MAINE, USA — A 20-year-long lawsuit over pollution in the Penobscot River finally came to a close this week, thanks to an ongoing effort from the Maine People's Alliance and the National Resources Defense Council. Mallinckrodt, a company that once owned a chemical plant in Orrington, will pay at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine woman becomes 129th person to complete New Hampshire Grid challenge
POWNAL, Maine — Stephanie Dragoon started hiking when she was a little girl. Dragoon, along with her siblings and parents, would often head into the woods on the weekends and explore. Luckily, she said she didn't mind because she quickly fell in love with the trails. But the hikes...
Down East Family YMCA launches inclusive program for kids with disabilities
ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Down East Family YMCA has announced plans to launch an inclusive program for kids will intellectual disabilities, and the Y is partnering with Special Olympics Maine to make it happen. The program is expected to provide children with disabilities access to activities such as art,...
observer-me.com
The major error we made on our bird hunting trip to Maine’s North Woods
Our group of hunting and fishing buddies has committed to getting together more often in the woods and on the water. Toward that end, I joined brothers Chris Lander of Orrington and Bill Lander of Dedham recently for a three-day camping and bird hunting expedition to the North Maine Woods.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dogs and cats rescued from Florida, Puerto Rico now in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Hurricanes Ian and Fiona left devastation in Florida and Puerto Rico. A lot of resources and helpers from Maine immediately went to both areas to help with rescue efforts and cleanup. That’s for the people who live there, but what about the animals? As shelters flooded,...
Mainers share experience volunteering in Florida after Hurricane Ian
ACTON, Maine — It's going to be a long road to recovery in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian. Thousands of volunteers from across the nation are stepping up to lend a helping hand, including more than a dozen from Maine. "We didn't know what to expect because, at...
Boothbay Harbor community rallying behind family after losing their house in a fire
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Fire crews spent about six hours working to put out a fire on Beath Road in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday. A dispatch official told NEWS CENTER Maine crews responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. and cleared the scene by about 7 p.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
wabi.tv
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep
Maine (WMTW) -As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather. The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.
newscentermaine.com
Late-week storm may cause power outages in parts of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is seeing high to peak fall foliage right now, but that could all change with a storm set to move into the region soon. The heavy rain begins Thursday night, moving into the state from west to east. Here is an hour-by-hour timeline of what to expect:
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
WMTW
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Dick Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported Country Music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacy's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Thursday, Shay Dufour prepares bags of dried ramen, pastries, and Narcan. Dufour distributes them to unsheltered people spending days waiting outside the shelter. Dufour hands out resources to unhoused Mainers multiple times a week. She said this is...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0