Read full article on original website
Related
“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?
With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
Bismarck “Snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” EVEN 12:40am?
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" Postal carriers have had that saying attached to their job for quite a while. I know, just another simple expression we have heard a trillion times, and if you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
A website named My Dating Advisory recently came up with a list of the 170 "coziest" small towns in America. We actually had not one, but TWO North Dakota towns make the list!. One of them was even in the top 10 in the country. More on these two cities in a moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
How “Sinful” Is North Dakota Compared To The Rest Of America?
Are North Dakotans doing the walk of shame more than most of the country?
KFYR-TV
Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota has 5 districts with slow internet - here are the 5 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in North Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
KFYR-TV
2022 Artists on Main Street communities named
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota communities have been selected for this year’s Artists on Main Street program. The communities chosen by the Department of Commerce are Williston, Minot, Hazen, and Divide County. Those selected for the program receive funding to create art within the community and help...
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
Here's what 2.2 MILLION will buy you on Hawktree Golf Course.
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022
Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
Cooling down the economy: What this means for the housing market in North Dakota
BISMARKC, N.D. (KXNET) — The housing market has been difficult for those looking to buy a house, especially people buying homes for the first time. “For first time home buyers, it’s been fairly aggressive,” said Brandon Dettlaff, Director of Homeownership Division at the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. Now interest rates are through the roof. […]
valleynewslive.com
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0