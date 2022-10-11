Read full article on original website
“Together we can” Jackson woman works to give bacK
"I never turn anybody away no matter what situation they you may be facing or going through," said Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, Brenda Hughes.
Things to Do in Michigan This Weekend: Comic Con, Bourbon & More
There's no excuse to sit at home bored this weekend. There's plenty of fun stuff to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing, and we put together this handy-dandy list to give you some ideas. Lansing Bourbon Fest. A good bourbon is delicious, and more than 100 of them...
Read a copy of President Stanley’s resignation from MSU
While the announcement was sudden, the saga has been ongoing for roughly a month.
Whitmer ‘concerned’ about MSU President Stanley resigning
Whitmer, a Spartan alumna, expressed her sentiments to 6 News.
WLNS
New Entertainment Venue Coming to Lansing
State police revamp training as departments compete …. State police revamp training as departments compete for officers. GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by …. GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist. Are flying cars and edible utensils real?. Are flying cars and edible utensils...
MSNBC to air documentary about Michael Thompson, who served Michigan’s longest non-violent prison sentence after selling pot
The Flint native was granted clemency by Gov. Whitmer in 2020
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
Jackson group on mission to do random acts of kindness
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With bags filled with everyday supplies, Chrissy Siders and her team at True Community Credit Union set out on a mission they call Random Acts of Kindness Day. “My hope is that people will understand that kindness will make all the difference in the world,” said Siders, the CEO of the […]
Former Lansing firefighter wins $1M in workplace lawsuit
A former firefighter with the city of Lansing has won a lawsuit over claims of a hostile work environment.
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges
Snyder’s next hearing with Judge F. Kay Behm is set for Oct. 26.
Bird flu found in Genesee County poultry flock
The flock contained approximately 25 chickens.
Downtown Lansing getting new event space in 2023
A new place to host weddings, conferences, charity events, trade shows and more will be coming to Lansing next year.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
wkzo.com
Lansing violent crime rate soars
LANSING, MI — Violent crime in the Capital City is quickly on the rise. That’s according to a new FBI report, which shows Lansing is now the 17th most violent city in the United States. The report showed an increase in violent crime in Lansing by nearly three...
Raising Cane’s prepares for East Lansing grand opening
A popular southern fast food franchise is finally making its debut in Michigan.
Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown
LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Kaylee is a bright and artistic 14-year-old looking for a home
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Could your home use a little more art? If so, Kaylee might be the perfect fit. Kaylee is a 14-year-old girl in eighth grade and she’s looking for a home. She loves to draw, specifically horses and cows. Kaylee’s love of animals doesn’t stop at drawing. The 14-year-old enjoys spending time […]
Michigan State President Samuel Stanley announces resignation
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a video Thursday that he has submitted his letter of resignation.
Abbott Road Park gets brand new name
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A ceremony was held on Monday to rename Abbot Road Park, which will now be known as Azaadiikaa Park. The name means “many cottonwoods” which according to the City of East Lansing’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are sacred trees that tend to grow close to the water, reflecting […]
