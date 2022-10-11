ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WLNS

New Entertainment Venue Coming to Lansing

State police revamp training as departments compete …. State police revamp training as departments compete for officers. GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by …. GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist. Are flying cars and edible utensils real?. Are flying cars and edible utensils...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson group on mission to do random acts of kindness

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — With bags filled with everyday supplies, Chrissy Siders and her team at True Community Credit Union set out on a mission they call Random Acts of Kindness Day. “My hope is that people will understand that kindness will make all the difference in the world,” said Siders, the CEO of the […]
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Lansing violent crime rate soars

LANSING, MI — Violent crime in the Capital City is quickly on the rise. That’s according to a new FBI report, which shows Lansing is now the 17th most violent city in the United States. The report showed an increase in violent crime in Lansing by nearly three...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown

LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Kaylee is a bright and artistic 14-year-old looking for a home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Could your home use a little more art? If so, Kaylee might be the perfect fit. Kaylee is a 14-year-old girl in eighth grade and she’s looking for a home. She loves to draw, specifically horses and cows. Kaylee’s love of animals doesn’t stop at drawing. The 14-year-old enjoys spending time […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Abbott Road Park gets brand new name

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A ceremony was held on Monday to rename Abbot Road Park, which will now be known as Azaadiikaa Park. The name means “many cottonwoods” which according to the City of East Lansing’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are sacred trees that tend to grow close to the water, reflecting […]
EAST LANSING, MI

