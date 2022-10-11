As the season winds down, Penn State sees itself sitting at No. 25 in the rankings, which may come as a surprise to many. The 8-3-2 unit has played some good soccer over the course of the campaign, but it recently succumbed to Michigan State and Ohio State in back-to-back games. In both contests, the blue and white never led, as it tried to crawl its way back in both duels.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO