Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey looks to extend its winning streak with 2 matchups against Bucknell, Kent State

With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team. The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.
Digital Collegian

Why Penn State women’s soccer is currently underrated | Opinion

As the season winds down, Penn State sees itself sitting at No. 25 in the rankings, which may come as a surprise to many. The 8-3-2 unit has played some good soccer over the course of the campaign, but it recently succumbed to Michigan State and Ohio State in back-to-back games. In both contests, the blue and white never led, as it tried to crawl its way back in both duels.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Ryan Kirwan earns recognition from Big Ten

Three stars for three goals. Penn State forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday after a dominating five point weekend against Canisius. Kirwan netted his first goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins while also adding an assist in the contest.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance

While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
