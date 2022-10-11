Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey looks to extend its winning streak with 2 matchups against Bucknell, Kent State
With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team. The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey takes on Boston College for 2-game series in Massachusetts
Penn State is off to a rocky start to the 2022-23 season. Since upsetting No. 3 Wisconsin in the season opener, the squad has just not been able to finish the job against good teams. Starting with Game 2 of the opening weekend series with the Badgers, the Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Why Penn State women’s soccer is currently underrated | Opinion
As the season winds down, Penn State sees itself sitting at No. 25 in the rankings, which may come as a surprise to many. The 8-3-2 unit has played some good soccer over the course of the campaign, but it recently succumbed to Michigan State and Ohio State in back-to-back games. In both contests, the blue and white never led, as it tried to crawl its way back in both duels.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey seeing freshman additions step up early
Penn State got off to a scorching start to its season after a pair of victories over Canisius last weekend. The team generated 12 goals over the pair of contests, and there were a lot of major contributors who made that happen. Two players who made obvious impacts were Ashton...
Digital Collegian
Franklin anticipates ‘physical’ game against Michigan, shows confidence in players’ abilities
Penn State football’s James Franklin comments on his anticipation for the Nittany Lions’ upcoming “physical” game against Michigan. Franklin called the upcoming matchup a “big boy” game, and he notes the blue and white’s preparation for the away game against the Wolverines.
Digital Collegian
NCAA names Penn State women's soccer alumna Kerry Abello as nominee for Woman of the Year award
Former defender Kerry Abello not only stood out on the pitch but excelled in in the classroom at Penn State. Abello was named as a top-30 nominee for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. On the field, the Batavia, Illinois, native appeared in 92 games as a Nittany Lion, tallying...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football hoping last week's preparation helps improve upon subpar post-bye record
Penn State has a 3-5 record coming off of a bye week in the nine years James Franklin has been the head coach. Generally speaking, though, the record should be the opposite because the team gets an extra week to prepare for its upcoming opponent. The blue and white can’t...
Digital Collegian
Betting Lines and information for Penn State football's top-10 matchup with Michigan
Penn State comes in as an underdog for its Saturday noon matchup with No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines are seven-point favorites over the Nittany Lions as Michigan hosts the blue and white in the Maize Out, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under in the game is set at 50.5 points,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer travels to Indiana looking for 2nd consecutive Big Ten victory
The final push of the regular season for Penn State begins Friday with a road matchup against Indiana. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a huge momentum-boosting 4-1 win against Michigan State. The victory allowed the blue and white to overtake the Spartans in the Big Ten standings and...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road for top-10 matchup at Michigan
Similar to 2021, Penn State has started its season 5-0 and is now heading on the road for a powerhouse Big Ten clash. No. 10 Penn State will face No. 5 Michigan at noon on Saturday, with plenty riding on the game as both teams remain undefeated with College Football Playoff hopes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey's Ryan Kirwan earns recognition from Big Ten
Three stars for three goals. Penn State forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Monday after a dominating five point weekend against Canisius. Kirwan netted his first goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Griffins while also adding an assist in the contest.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey moves up NFHCA rankings after 2 consecutive overtime victories
Penn State moved up a spot in the latest NFHCA poll. The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 4, their highest rank of the season. Overtime victories over then-No. 4 Iowa and Lafayette earned them the boost. Sophia Gladiuex was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football sticks with 1-0 mentality, but Michigan game clearly carries greater significance
While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality. The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer senior forward Liam Butts takes home Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Penn State forward Liam Butts was recognized for standout past week Tuesday. Butts was picked as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, after notching a pair of goals just minutes apart in the Nittany Lions' dominant 4-1 victory over Northwestern. The senior forward is second on the team with...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer works back into United Soccer Coaches top 25 after split weekend in Big Ten
Penn State has moved up, down and all around the United Soccer Coaches top 25 this season, and the squad is on the move again in this week's rankings. The blue and white jumped from unranked to No. 25 on Tuesday, propelled by a 2-0 victory over Maryland on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
‘Don’t count him out’ | Penn State football walk-on Tank Smith finds role after standout high school career
Jon LeDonne’s first impression of Tank Smith was no different than what numerous college coaches thought of him. “This dude’s small, we’ll be OK,” LeDonne said — then the head coach of Shaler High School — before Smith scored three touchdowns to lead Penn Hills to a 53-0 victory over LeDonne’s Titans.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | No. 5 Michigan has plenty of playmakers awaiting No. 10 Penn State football
Penn State heads into its toughest matchup of the season out of its bye week with No. 5 Michigan on deck. The Wolverines, like the Nittany Lions, are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten and in the FBS as a whole. Michigan exits a 31-10...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup | Future Nittany Lions on display during bye weekend
Penn State may have had a bye week this week, but the class of 2023 recruits did not have a break. James Franklin saw his fair share of high school football over the weekend, as he and the staff utilized the bye weekend to get on the road doing extra recruiting.
Digital Collegian
‘They have more demand’ | Ticket gouging, reselling Penn State football tickets in the eyes of buyers
Penn State football isn’t just profitable for the university — people involved in ticket gouging can make some extra cash, according to some students. When only 21,000 tickets are sold to a campus of over 40,000 students, some said there’s a high demand for the resale of student tickets.
Digital Collegian
Penn State SPA to host 'Rally and Roar' event with State College Spikes, Penn State Homecoming
Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.
