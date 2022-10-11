This town is helping throw a retirement party for an employee with Down syndrome who was fired from a local Wendy’s

Read full article on original website
A North Carolina man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s restaurant without notice after he had worked there for more than 20 years, his family has said. He was later reinstated at the restaurant after a Facebook post by his sister went viral. Dennis Peek was set to retire from the fast food restaurant in Stanley, northwest of Charlotte in the southern parts of the state, on his own accord, but his family now says that he was removed from his post because “he wasn’t able to do his job like a normal person,” WSOC reported. “I’m...
The sister of the longtime Wendy's employee with Down Syndrome who was recently unceremoniously canned is lashing out at the franchise. Dennis Peek worked at a Wendy's in Stanley, North Carolina for 20 years, was fired without notice a few days back, and now his sister claims managers at the fast food joint told her Dennis couldn't do his job like a "normal" person.
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
Should one include a stepchild in their inheritance?. Stepchildren have no right over one’s wealth until they’re officially adopted. However, one can write a will listing the assets to their stepchild.
Is biology the only thing that makes a child ‘legitimate’?. About ⅓ of children, who may now be adults, will have experienced the separation of their parents and thus experienced the psychological effects of such a traumatic life event. And unfortunately, in some cases, children may lose contact with a parent in the aftermath of the separation.
Where does one draw the line between empathy and looking out for one's self interest?. By the second trimester, 76 percent of women are already experiencing food cravings, long before their unborn child starts to need extra nutrition or energy. Popular cravings, many of which are heavy in calories and sugar and include ice cream, chips, chocolate, pizza, and numerous fast foods, also do little to improve maternal or fetal health.
Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.
Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.
Carly Miller cared for baby Conrad in the NICU at Texas Children's Hospital.
The Mariemont High School sophomore takes on the role of homecoming princess — even after finding out that some votes were allegedly cast as part of a mean-spirited prank.
The father of a Connecticut cop shot to death after responding to a fake 911 call has said his son was a 'patriot' and an 'all-American' who dreamed of being a police officer. Alex Hamzy, 34, was killed alongside fellow police officer Dustin DeMonte, 35, when the two responded to a fake domestic violence call that was actually a trap set to kill cops by brothers Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher.
A 12-year-old Virginia boy is honoring his late mother by filling thousands of "Joy Jars" with toys and games for child cancer patients. Here's the story of his efforts to help kids with cancer.
Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for “a better life.”. Wahlberg recently appeared on “The Talk,” where addressed balancing work and fatherhood. “That is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”
Former "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice" contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been confirmed by a medical examiner. The musician died in July at 41.
