Football, dramas lead Nielsen's weekly top 20 list

BOSTON -- We're nearly a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season (it gets a bit complicated with an odd number of games), so fantasy-wise, you're either really enjoying yourself or you're ready to retire from the pretend sport for the rest of your life. Granted, that's just an empty threat that everyone makes at some point. But with a bunch of injuries hitting the league, especially among top running backs, it really isn't helping those frustrated fantasy owners every week.That's why we turn to CBS Sports' fantasy football expert Heath Cummings, who passes along an in-depth breakdown of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO