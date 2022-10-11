ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

George M Kalathas obituary 1954~2022

George M Kalathas, 67, of Shepherdstown, WV and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022. Born on October 15, 1954, in Neohori, Nafpaktia, Greece, he was a son of the late Michael N. and Glekeria Kanelos Kalathas. He was the sole proprietor of Tommy’s Pizza in...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Dorothy K Abrams obituary 1924~2022

Dorothy K Abrams (Keebaugh), 97, of the Shook Home, Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 16, 1924 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George A. and Mary H. (Helman) Keebaugh. She is the last of her immediate family....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022

Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Erma “Arlene” Bowen obituary 1936~2022

Erma “Arlene” Bowen, 86, passed away October 10, 2022, in Shippensburg Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was a former long time resident of Dry Run, PA. Born February 21, 1936, in Doylesburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Shearer) Campbell and graduated from Fannett Twp. High School, class of 1954.
DRY RUN, PA
Evelyn Grace Keebaugh obituary 1930~2022

Evelyn Grace Keebaugh, 92, of McConnellsburg and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away October 9, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, Long Term Care Unit. She was born on August 9, 1930 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Riley and Loretta (Warenfeltz) Bitner. Evelyn had retired from Fairchild Industries where she had been...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Sandra Ann McCleaf obituary 1941~2022

Sandra Ann McCleaf (Reid), 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimer’s early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Catherine E Bigham obituary 1931~2022

Catherine E Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
GETTYSBURG, PA
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022

Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022

Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
ORRTANNA, PA
Emma “Mae” Duffey obituary 1923~2022

Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022

Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Shirley I Bender obituary 1933~2022

Mrs. Shirley I Bender (Dietz), 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, in her home. Born March 18, 1933 in Elliottsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Anna E. (Clouse) Dietz. She and her husband, the late Rev. Donald L. Bender,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
MD crash: Hagerstown man critical following crash

A Hagerstown man is in critical condition at Meritus Medical Center as the result of an early morning shooting on South Potomac Street Tuesday.. Hagerstown police received a report about the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found Dayvon Smith, 35, of Hagerstown, outside in a driveway at the address, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Chambersburg, PA
