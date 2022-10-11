Read full article on original website
George M Kalathas obituary 1954~2022
George M Kalathas, 67, of Shepherdstown, WV and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022. Born on October 15, 1954, in Neohori, Nafpaktia, Greece, he was a son of the late Michael N. and Glekeria Kanelos Kalathas. He was the sole proprietor of Tommy’s Pizza in...
Alvin S Crawford obituary 1959~2022
Alvin S Crawford, 63, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the York Hospital. Born September 3, 1959 in Chambersburg he was the son of Edna (Otterbein) Crawford of St. Thomas and the late Dalton “Sonny” Crawford who passed away in 1988. He was a...
Maude Bella Millhouse obituary 1939~2022
Maude Bella Millhouse, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday October 7, 2022. Born on August 18, 1939 in York County, PA, to the late Ross and Alma E. (Dunlap) Eagleblute. She is preceded in death by her son Robert “Pete” Millhouse Jr.; and her brothers Richard Knaus and...
Dorothy K Abrams obituary 1924~2022
Dorothy K Abrams (Keebaugh), 97, of the Shook Home, Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 16, 1924 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George A. and Mary H. (Helman) Keebaugh. She is the last of her immediate family....
Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022
Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
Erma “Arlene” Bowen obituary 1936~2022
Erma “Arlene” Bowen, 86, passed away October 10, 2022, in Shippensburg Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was a former long time resident of Dry Run, PA. Born February 21, 1936, in Doylesburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Shearer) Campbell and graduated from Fannett Twp. High School, class of 1954.
Doris Louise Blubaugh obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Doris Louise Blubaugh (Hoffman), 92, of Waynesboro, PA passed away at home on October 7, 2022. Born December 5, 1929 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Blanch C. (Kline) Hoffman. Due to the death of her mother when Doris was the age...
Evelyn Grace Keebaugh obituary 1930~2022
Evelyn Grace Keebaugh, 92, of McConnellsburg and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away October 9, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, Long Term Care Unit. She was born on August 9, 1930 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Riley and Loretta (Warenfeltz) Bitner. Evelyn had retired from Fairchild Industries where she had been...
Sandra Ann McCleaf obituary 1941~2022
Sandra Ann McCleaf (Reid), 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimer’s early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside 1942~2022
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother,...
Catherine E Bigham obituary 1931~2022
Catherine E Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022
Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
Emma “Mae” Duffey obituary 1923~2022
Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
David M “Mike” Dennison 1940~2022
David M “Mike” Dennison, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a valiant 13 year battle with Waldenstroms Lymphoma. He was surrounded by loved ones. He was born on October 3, 1940 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Kenneth T. and Genevieve E. (Perkins) Dennison.
Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022
Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
Shirley I Bender obituary 1933~2022
Mrs. Shirley I Bender (Dietz), 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, in her home. Born March 18, 1933 in Elliottsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Anna E. (Clouse) Dietz. She and her husband, the late Rev. Donald L. Bender,...
Glenn R Walls Sr. obituary 1932~2022
Glenn R Walls Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Tuesday, October 4, 1932 in Spring Run, he was a son of the late Walter S. and Ella B. Johnson Walls. Glenn was of the Protestant Faith....
Herbert J Hess obituary 1928~2022
Herbert J Hess, 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed from this life to his Heavenly Home, September 30, 2022. Born May 11, 1928 in Harrisonville, PA he was the son of the late Jobe W. and Nina E. (Bard) Hess. He served with the United States Army from 1952 until his...
