Harris County, TX

Kelly Hill
2d ago

So they can get away with not showing up for work to vote on the budget which would give our Police Force more money? Then they can blame it on her? I am NOT ok for paying these people a salary if they cannot show up for work. If you or I did that, we would be fired. They need to do their job!

Houston Chronicle

New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police

Current Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was accused in a recent ad by Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer of choosing to fund bike trails over law enforcement, a comparison that had some people online scratching their heads. The ad, which Del Moral Mealer posted on Twitter on Oct. 5, also accuses Hidalgo of defunding the police, among other things.
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court

Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
Vice

Houston’s Solution to Climate Change Is to Force Low-Income People to Move

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Génesis’ pink mobile home, in a flood-prone area just northeast of the Houston city limits, has been battered by storm after storm. “Harvey did it again,” she said, gesturing toward the wood panels on her front deck to indicate that everything was strewn about in the 2017 hurricane that flooded the area. “Then the snow messed up that room over there,” she added, referring to last winter’s freak winter storms that knocked out power to millions in the state. A blue plastic bin gathers rainwater that drips through her roof. Part of the ceiling is supported by a ladder to keep it from caving in.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Republican Harris County commissioners extend their boycott, blocking action on taxes for a third meeting

Harris County may be inching closer to a solution of its tax and budget crisis, even though two GOP commissioners boycotted a meeting for a third time on Tuesday. County Judge Lina Hidalgo sees a proposal from Republican Commissioner Jack Cagle as grounds for optimism. It's been a week since Cagle first offered his alternative tax plan to raise $149 million in revenue — compared to the Democratic majority's proposal, which Cagle said would cost taxpayers $257 million.
Click2Houston.com

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

