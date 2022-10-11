ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassatt, SC

News19 WLTX

Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School

CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
CAMDEN, SC
City
Cassatt, SC
City
Bethune, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

A Camden jewel celebrates 100 years in business

CAMDEN, S.C. — Walking down East Dekalb Street in Camden you pass windows full of memories as F.D. Goodale Jewelers is celebrating one hundred years in business. "My daddy started this business in 1922, he worked in a jewelry store before World War One, then Camden..ended up here and we've been here ever since,.everything in this store dates back to 1922 those cases over there, particularly which are relicks, to say the least," says Frank Goodale.
CAMDEN, SC
Person
Tony Wilson
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
COLUMBIA, SC
#Baseball Field
abcnews4.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
News Break
Politics
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Man Caught Breaking Into Car at Bojangles (Crime Briefs)

A Fort Mill man was caught in the act Sunday night while breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, was charged with breaking into a vehicle. The suspect was observed by multiple witnesses entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the...
FORT MILL, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina State Fair circus channels Las Vegas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The circus has become a popular attraction at the South Carolina State Fair. This year's theme is Viva Las Vegas. Everything from the flashy wardrobe to the performances are all inspired by Las Vegas. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. brought the circus to the fair three years...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

