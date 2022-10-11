Read full article on original website
Related
Habitat for Humanity gets homes to build property in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden voted Tuesday afternoon on the sale of five residential lots to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County. The Tuesday vote allows for the the land to be used to build affordable housing. "They are restricted to single-family detached houses, so they are...
West Columbia Beautification Foundation aims to transform Highway 1
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia's Beautification Foundation is working to liven up the greenery along Highway 1. Driving down this main corridor through West Columbia, it's easy to see beautiful parts of the city and the not so beautiful parts. Donation-based group, the West Columbia Beautification Foundation is...
40 Midlands victims services groups receiving $13.7M in grant funding
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crime victims services groups across the state now have $32 million in grant money to use so they can continue to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. This is all thanks to federal dollars from fines and penalties, as well as a small portion...
Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
'People need roofs over their heads': Affordable housing in Columbia still years away
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For residents like Phillip Price and Ryan Porter, finding an affordable apartment in Columbia was like finding a needle in a haystack. "Everything as soon as I needed it, got filled up. The only ones that were available were super overpriced," said Price. "My friend, who...
Habitat for Humanity's fundraising gala returns to Columbia Oct. 20.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Central SC Habitat for Humanity "More Than A Home" gala is back. The goal is to raise $250,000 in 2022 to help provide affordable homeownership to deserving individuals in the Midlands of South Carolina. The gala is...
A Camden jewel celebrates 100 years in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Walking down East Dekalb Street in Camden you pass windows full of memories as F.D. Goodale Jewelers is celebrating one hundred years in business. "My daddy started this business in 1922, he worked in a jewelry store before World War One, then Camden..ended up here and we've been here ever since,.everything in this store dates back to 1922 those cases over there, particularly which are relicks, to say the least," says Frank Goodale.
RELATED PEOPLE
$8.8 million investment brings hemp operation to Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — An agricultural hemp company, SC Canna LLC, has announced plans to invest $8.8 million in an indoor growing facility in Clarendon County. The project will create 37 new jobs, according to state officials. SC Canna will grow and distribute medical-grade hemp products at a 50,000-square-foot...
WIS-TV
ARPA application deadline nears in Richland County, $16 million available in federal funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County says organizations have until Friday, Oct. 14 to apply for emergency federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations can apply at the link here. The county says it is making $16 million available to help nonprofits, small businesses, and other organizations impacted by COVID-19.
Emerging Leaders program connects Sumter, Lee students with community organizations
SUMTER, S.C. — Tuesday was the first day of the Emerging Leaders program. This nine-month series of workshops teaches students in Sumter and Lee Counties how to get involved with their community. "This is an opportunity to kind of mold and shape them into the leaders that we need...
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rain barrels, compost bins on sale for Columbia, Richland County residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Susan Carson Lambert was been an at-home gardener since was 20-years-old. She now lives in Columbia and has a beautiful backyard filled with vibrant flowers and a variety of plants. She credits a large part of her success to the use of a composter. According to...
"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. "All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern. James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were...
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
New phone app to provide extra layer of security in Lexington 3 schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The administration of Lexington County School District 3 has adopted a new technology that will add a layer of security should there be an incidence of an active shooter or armed intrusion at one of the Batesburg-Leesville schools. SchoolGuard, from Guard911, is a mobile app that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Richland Mall redevelopment could get $23 million in tax credits from Richland County
COLUMBIA — Richland County could provide up to $23 million in tax credits for the redevelopment of Richland Mall, which has been the focus of plans for a mixed-use project including apartments or condominiums. Redevelopment would be a source for major economic growth for Forest Acres, a small town...
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Man Caught Breaking Into Car at Bojangles (Crime Briefs)
A Fort Mill man was caught in the act Sunday night while breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, was charged with breaking into a vehicle. The suspect was observed by multiple witnesses entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the...
South Carolina State Fair circus channels Las Vegas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The circus has become a popular attraction at the South Carolina State Fair. This year's theme is Viva Las Vegas. Everything from the flashy wardrobe to the performances are all inspired by Las Vegas. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. brought the circus to the fair three years...
Camden Art Crawl, Carolina Downhome Blues Festival bring shoppers out to city's businesses
CAMDEN, S.C. — Blues music, art, and food trucks filled downtown Camden on Saturday as the city hosted two events that are helping local shops in the area. Kayci Brazzler's shop, Blue Skies and Sunshine, was located right in front of the Camden Art Crawl which featured 90 vendors showcasing and selling their art.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 2