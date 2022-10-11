Read full article on original website
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Harry F Goetz obituary 1933~2022
Harry F Goetz, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 10, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Pearl E. Sheets Goetz. Harry was employed as Vice President of E.F. Goetz Construction Company in Chambersburg....
Alvin S Crawford obituary 1959~2022
Alvin S Crawford, 63, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the York Hospital. Born September 3, 1959 in Chambersburg he was the son of Edna (Otterbein) Crawford of St. Thomas and the late Dalton “Sonny” Crawford who passed away in 1988. He was a...
Riley James Horne obituary 2005~2022
Riley James Horne, 17, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. Born August 4, 2005 in Fairfax, VA he was the son of Tracy M. Horne-Mosher and Russell A. Mosher. Riley was a senior at Gettysburg High School where he was a member of the lacrosse team....
Angela Victoria Weagly obituary 1943~2022
Ms. Angela Victoria Weagly (Grove), 78, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in her home. Born October 11, 1943 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Walter Y. and Marion L. (Pfisterer) Grove. She lived most of her life in the Waynesboro area. Angela graduated from Waynesboro...
Evelyn Grace Keebaugh obituary 1930~2022
Evelyn Grace Keebaugh, 92, of McConnellsburg and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away October 9, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, Long Term Care Unit. She was born on August 9, 1930 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Riley and Loretta (Warenfeltz) Bitner. Evelyn had retired from Fairchild Industries where she had been...
Clyde H Heller obituary 1924~2022
Clyde H Heller age 98, of Biglerville, PA, passed away on October 11, 2022 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 17, 1924 in Biglerville, he was the son of the late Hobart N. and Beulah E. (Slaybaugh) Heller. He was widowed by his wife, Alice E. Heller, to...
George M Kalathas obituary 1954~2022
George M Kalathas, 67, of Shepherdstown, WV and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022. Born on October 15, 1954, in Neohori, Nafpaktia, Greece, he was a son of the late Michael N. and Glekeria Kanelos Kalathas. He was the sole proprietor of Tommy’s Pizza in...
Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022
Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
Drew Michael Taylor Foundation presents Our Family Tree Workshop
The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation has released information on their upcoming Family Tree Workshop. The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation is excited to offer our next child/family workshop at Drew’s Hope Grief Center, 946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, PA. The “Our Family Tree” Grief Workshop will take place on Sunday, October 23 from 2-4 p.m. They will read the book, The Family Tree: The Night of the Storm by Laurie Copemann and offer numerous activities to help children process their grief related to the death of a loved one.
Doris Louise Blubaugh obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Doris Louise Blubaugh (Hoffman), 92, of Waynesboro, PA passed away at home on October 7, 2022. Born December 5, 1929 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Blanch C. (Kline) Hoffman. Due to the death of her mother when Doris was the age...
Paul I Strausner Jr. obituary 1944~2022
Paul I Strausner Jr., age 77, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 25, 1944, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Paul I. Strausner, Sr. and Anna Mary Barnhart Moser. Paul was a 1963 graduate of the...
Samuel Isaac “Sam” Harper 1973~2022
Samuel Isaac “Sam” Harper, 49, of Chambersburg passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Born Monday, March 12, 1973 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Dianna R. Burke Thompson, of Chambersburg, and the late Samuel Vincent Harper. Sam was a Shippensburg Area Senior High School...
Sandra Ann McCleaf obituary 1941~2022
Sandra Ann McCleaf (Reid), 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimer’s early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
Catherine E Bigham obituary 1931~2022
Catherine E Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside 1942~2022
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother,...
Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022
Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
Samuel L “Lynn” Woolcock 1958~2022
Samuel L “Lynn” Woolcock, 64, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 7, 1958 in Lansing, MI, he was a son of Rev. Samuel L. Woolcock, Sr. and Shirley J. Auvenshine Woolcock. Lynn was...
SU Men’s Swimming wins four individual events
Graduate Andrew Hale (Springfield, Va./West Springfield) and junior Michael Salvatori (Springfield, Va./St. John Paul the Great) each won a pair of individual events on Wednesday night, but the Shippensburg University men’s swimming team dropped a close dual meet at host IUP. How it Happened. Hale was victorious in two...
Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022
Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022
Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
