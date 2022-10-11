ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Harry F Goetz obituary 1933~2022

Harry F Goetz, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 10, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Pearl E. Sheets Goetz. Harry was employed as Vice President of E.F. Goetz Construction Company in Chambersburg....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Riley James Horne obituary 2005~2022

Riley James Horne, 17, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. Born August 4, 2005 in Fairfax, VA he was the son of Tracy M. Horne-Mosher and Russell A. Mosher. Riley was a senior at Gettysburg High School where he was a member of the lacrosse team....
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dawson, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Obituaries
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Evelyn Grace Keebaugh obituary 1930~2022

Evelyn Grace Keebaugh, 92, of McConnellsburg and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away October 9, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, Long Term Care Unit. She was born on August 9, 1930 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Riley and Loretta (Warenfeltz) Bitner. Evelyn had retired from Fairchild Industries where she had been...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Clyde H Heller obituary 1924~2022

Clyde H Heller age 98, of Biglerville, PA, passed away on October 11, 2022 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 17, 1924 in Biglerville, he was the son of the late Hobart N. and Beulah E. (Slaybaugh) Heller. He was widowed by his wife, Alice E. Heller, to...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

George M Kalathas obituary 1954~2022

George M Kalathas, 67, of Shepherdstown, WV and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022. Born on October 15, 1954, in Neohori, Nafpaktia, Greece, he was a son of the late Michael N. and Glekeria Kanelos Kalathas. He was the sole proprietor of Tommy’s Pizza in...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022

Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Franklin County Free Press

Drew Michael Taylor Foundation presents Our Family Tree Workshop

The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation has released information on their upcoming Family Tree Workshop. The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation is excited to offer our next child/family workshop at Drew’s Hope Grief Center, 946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, PA. The “Our Family Tree” Grief Workshop will take place on Sunday, October 23 from 2-4 p.m. They will read the book, The Family Tree: The Night of the Storm by Laurie Copemann and offer numerous activities to help children process their grief related to the death of a loved one.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Parklawns Funeral Home
Franklin County Free Press

Sandra Ann McCleaf obituary 1941~2022

Sandra Ann McCleaf (Reid), 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimer’s early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Catherine E Bigham obituary 1931~2022

Catherine E Bigham, 91, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. Born July 8, 1931 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Manerva (Moritz) Bigham. Catherine worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy Department Stores....
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022

Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
ORRTANNA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022

Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022

Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy