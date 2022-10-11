Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Clarkson home inspector convicted after being caught pleasuring self with Elmo doll
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 59-year-old home inspector who was caught on camera during a home inspection pleasuring himself with an Elmo doll in 2021 has been convicted after a trial of just one day. Kevin Wayne VanLuven of Clarkston, was convicted on Wednesday of aggravated indecent exposure after...
VIDEO: 14-year-old in stolen Mustang runs out of gas, jumps from I-75 bridge to run from Brownstown Police
The Brownstown Police Department said a 14-year-old who stole one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s on Wednesday tried to escape arrest by jumping from an I-75 overpass after the stolen car ran out of gas. According to police, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woodhaven Police put out a report...
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
James, Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, want out of jail
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford high School shooter Ethan Crumbley, want to be released from jail while their cases continue. They also want the number of victims in the cases limited to families of the four students who were killed.
James and Jennifer Crumbley request release from jail as Oxford High School shooting cases progress
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley asked the Michigan Supreme Court to release the couple as their Oxford High School shooting cases progress. This request was made in documents filed Tuesday. The couple also wants the circuit court to limit the number of victims...
Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
Transformer slams through truck's cab after Corvette crashes into pole in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver of a box truck was nearly crushed by a transformer that fell on his vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Macomb County. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Corvette was killed in the crash on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile in Ray Township.
Boy, 13, dies after getting hit by vehicle while crossing road on bicycle
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI – A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road on his bicycle in Macomb County. According to the Clinton Township Police Department, the crash occurred on Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 4. The...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents
OXFORD, Mich. – Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion in an effort to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on their case to Oxford High School parents. The attorneys say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients, and that only...
24-Year-Old Man Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Handy Township (Livingston County, MI)
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bicycle crash at the intersection of Nicholson Road and Van Order Road in Handy Township on Friday at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
No injuries but plenty of home damage in two separate St. Clair County fires
The Times Herald reports that several fire departments across St. Clair County had a busy Tuesday, with two separate house fires taking place before 9:00 a.m. on October 11. Despite the home suffering major smoke, water and fire damage, a family and their pets escaped a house blaze in Ira Township. It was around 8:15 a.m. when rescue crews with the Ira Township, Algonac, Clay Township, Lenox Township, Marine City, and New Baltimore fire departments arrived at the 8800 block of Miller Street to find flames coming through the roof of the house, as well as on the home’s outer walls.
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
Ohio fishing scandal: 2 men caught cheating at tournament charged, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND - Two men accused of cheating at a fishing tournament in Ohio by stuffing walleye with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win the cash grand prize have been charged, authorities announced on Wednesday. The anglers, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35,...
Crumbleys appeal to judge: Prosecutor won't stop bad-mouthing us
James and Jennifer Crumbley have sought legal intervention from the judge hearing their case, arguing the prosecutor is causing them grief on a number of fronts as she seeks to hold them responsible for last year's deadly Oxford school shooting. Not only won't the prosecutor stop bad-mouthing them, the Crumbleys maintain, but the...
Shelter-in-place lifted for Clarkston elementary, middle school students
Clarkston Junior High School, Clarkston elementary and alternative school have been ordered to shelter-in-place due to a threat.
77-year-old Michigan man tries lottery game, wins $25,000 a year for life
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery when he tried a game he hadn't played. "I had never played the Lucky For Life game, but decided to try in instead of Mega Millions or Powerball," Mark Watson said. "The next day I had an email saying I’d won a prize. Once I logged in to my Lottery account and saw how much I had won I was stunned."
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
