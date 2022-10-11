ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Waterford Township, MI
Troy, MI
Pontiac, MI
Waterford Township, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

No injuries but plenty of home damage in two separate St. Clair County fires

The Times Herald reports that several fire departments across St. Clair County had a busy Tuesday, with two separate house fires taking place before 9:00 a.m. on October 11. Despite the home suffering major smoke, water and fire damage, a family and their pets escaped a house blaze in Ira Township. It was around 8:15 a.m. when rescue crews with the Ira Township, Algonac, Clay Township, Lenox Township, Marine City, and New Baltimore fire departments arrived at the 8800 block of Miller Street to find flames coming through the roof of the house, as well as on the home’s outer walls.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

77-year-old Michigan man tries lottery game, wins $25,000 a year for life

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery when he tried a game he hadn't played. "I had never played the Lucky For Life game, but decided to try in instead of Mega Millions or Powerball," Mark Watson said. "The next day I had an email saying I’d won a prize. Once I logged in to my Lottery account and saw how much I had won I was stunned."
MICHIGAN STATE

