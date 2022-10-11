ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present

HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX

