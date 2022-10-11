Read full article on original website
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
24-year-old charged with murder in death of Club Onyx security guard, records state
The suspect was arrested in Dallas, where he was seen driving a stolen black Jeep that matched the description of the vehicle given in DeLaunte Maxie's murder, records state.
17-year-old stabs 2 classmates who were about to attack him at Wharton HS, police say
Charges are being filed against the teen suspect and two of his classmates who are accused of trying to attack him on Wednesday.
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
2nd suspect found guilty after 11-year-old murdered in his sleep in 2019, DA's office says
Kamren Jones was 11 years old when shooters mistook him for a previous tenant and shot at his home, striking, and killing him.
Man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle with 14-year-old in back seat, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies said he attempted to steal a vehicle with a 14-year-old child sitting in the back seat. On Oct. 10, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a robbery in the 8500 block of FM 1960. When...
Jacinto City Elementary student dropped off by van when same vehicle hit him, police say
The Jacinto City Elementary School student was just steps away from making it home when his driver hit him Wednesday afternoon.
Shooting suspect allegedly left in victim's car from scene outside west Houston apartment
The alleged crime unfolded outside the Serenity at Cityside apartments in west Houston, police said. Two unknown suspects remain on the run.
25-year-old man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering Spring couple
HOUSTON – One of three men arrested for the execution-style slaying of a Spring couple in a 2018 home invasion was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Jenny and Bao Lam, who immigrated to...
3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street. Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present
HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
Surveillance photo released of suspect who allegedly robbed man at ATM machine in Meyerland Plaza
Houston police just released a surveillance photo of the suspect seen pointing a handgun at the man in the drive-thru of the ATM back in early September.
Man arrested after assaulting two people over their dog’s behaviors, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after assaulting two people during an argument over their dog’s behavior, according deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. The incident was reported in the 11200 block of Timbertech Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the suspect involved...
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
Man killed after laying in road on Tomball Parkway, gets hit by car, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly hit-and-run crash on Tomball Parkway and Perry Road on Tuesday night is under investigation. It happened around 11:20 p.m., as Harris County deputies say a man and a woman got into an argument in the car. A witness told deputies the man decided to...
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
