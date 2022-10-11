Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Get Popular Streaming Services from $2.99 With This Prime Video Deal
Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to the horror channel Screambox for just $2.99 a month plus week-long free trials to Paramount+, Showtime, EPIX and AMC with no commitment. Buy Screambox Subscripton $2.99 Like Shudder (AMC’s horror movie streaming...
France 24
Netflix to debut subscription with ads
Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Hulu Review: Steady Stream of New and Classic TV for a Low Price
Update, Oct. 10, 2022: Hulu is raising prices for its standalone subscription and the Disney Bundle. Starting on Dec 8, the Disney Bundle will have four price tiers, starting at $10 for a plan that includes the ad-supported versions of Disney Plus and Hulu but excludes ESPN Plus. See Disney's press release for additional bundle details. The remainder of this review reflects the new $8 price for Hulu standalone subscriptions, which goes into effect on Oct. 10.
The 7 Best Free Streaming Services
Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options.
AdWeek
Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu
Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
techunwrapped.com
It’s not on Netflix or HBO, where can I watch a series or movie online?
With an increasing number of streaming platforms available and not only is it more complicated to pay for each and every one of them, but it is also very difficult to know where are they the current or past series that we want to see. Fortunately, this problem has a very simple solution as we show you below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Netflix unveils details on cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Netflix has revealed that its new Basic with Ads subscription plan will cost $6.99 a month and launch Nov. 3. The new plan will feature advertisements and will be missing some content available with other plans.
The new Netflix ad-supported plan revealed, begins in early November
Netflix reveals the details behind its new "Basic with Ads" tier. The new plan will cost $6.99 per month with 15 to 30-second ads at the beginning and during streamed content.
CNET
Netflix Ads: Everything to Know
Netflix has a cheaper tier with advertising coming. Netflix, the world's biggest subscription video service, grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making its shows and movies available in ad-free binges. At a time when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week for your next episode. Building itself into a giant by being the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads
Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
Netflix Will Charge $6.99 a Month for New Ad-Supported Plan Starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
techunwrapped.com
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video: 1 in 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service
1 out of 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service. This is the main statistic revealed by the latest study from the GetApp recommendation engine. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ are not the only platforms popular with the French. Product delivery and online service delivery services are also popular.
TV Fanatic
Netflix Announces November Launch for Ad-Supported Tier, but Not All Content Will Be Available
Netflix's much-talked-about ad-supported plan will launch in the U.S. on November 3. The cost will be $6.99 per month. The latest tier is called "Basic with ads" and will give viewers four to five minutes of commercials per hour. The commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds, and will be...
Register Citizen
Hulu Orders ‘Interior Chinatown’ to Series With Jimmy O. Yang to Star, Taika Waititi to Direct
Jimmy O. Yang will star in the series as Willis Wu, described as “a background character stuck doing work in a police procedural called ‘Black & White’ who has no idea of his leading man status. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, revealing certain family secrets and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.”
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheap, Basic with Ads streaming plan is now a reality
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
cheddar.com
Netflix With Ads Launches in November for $7 a Month
In this illustration photo taken on July 19, 2022, the Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote in Los Angeles. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) For those looking for a cheaper way to stream Netflix, your day is coming in November. Netflix announced that its ad-supported tier...
Comments / 0