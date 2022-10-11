ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Drew Michael Taylor Foundation presents Our Family Tree Workshop

The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation has released information on their upcoming Family Tree Workshop. The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation is excited to offer our next child/family workshop at Drew’s Hope Grief Center, 946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, PA. The “Our Family Tree” Grief Workshop will take place on Sunday, October 23 from 2-4 p.m. They will read the book, The Family Tree: The Night of the Storm by Laurie Copemann and offer numerous activities to help children process their grief related to the death of a loved one.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Lauren Jessop

Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horseback

GETTYSBURG, PA – I recently attended an event in Gettysburg, and prior to making the trip, a colleague of mine who was making the trip with me, mentioned they had heard about a tour of the battlefields done on horseback. It sounded great, so we made our reservations. We were both pretty excited about it, and the experience turned out to be even better than expected. The tour was fantastic, plus we learned that the people behind the operation are veterans, and are big on giving back to their community, making for an all-around win-win situation.
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Society
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
wfmd.com

Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation

Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
THURMONT, MD
wtaj.com

Meet Bogey at the Bedford County Humane Societ

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization located in South Central Pennsylvania. It’s a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats. The Bedford County Humane Society “rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats and rehabilitates them mentally and...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Clubs#Rotary Foundation#Chambersburg Rotary#Polioplus#Rotarians#Lincoln
Franklin County Free Press

Clyde H Heller obituary 1924~2022

Clyde H Heller age 98, of Biglerville, PA, passed away on October 11, 2022 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 17, 1924 in Biglerville, he was the son of the late Hobart N. and Beulah E. (Slaybaugh) Heller. He was widowed by his wife, Alice E. Heller, to...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Myra J “Jean” Turchetta obituary 1929~2022

Myra J “Jean” Turchetta, 93, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Altoona, passed away on Sunday, October 9, at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born on February 3, 1929 in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late George and Miriam Charles Emerick. She was the widow of Arthur Charles Turchetta, who passed away on October 6, 1973.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 43

The 107th Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicks off this week

DILLSBURG, Pa. — The 107th year of the Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicked off Monday, and will run through Oct. 15. The Dillsburg community and visitors from all over will be welcomed with familiar favorites all week long. The fair kicked off with an opening ceremony and remarks from Dillsburg...
DILLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Riley James Horne obituary 2005~2022

Riley James Horne, 17, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. Born August 4, 2005 in Fairfax, VA he was the son of Tracy M. Horne-Mosher and Russell A. Mosher. Riley was a senior at Gettysburg High School where he was a member of the lacrosse team....
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast. The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy