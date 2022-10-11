The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation has released information on their upcoming Family Tree Workshop. The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation is excited to offer our next child/family workshop at Drew’s Hope Grief Center, 946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, PA. The “Our Family Tree” Grief Workshop will take place on Sunday, October 23 from 2-4 p.m. They will read the book, The Family Tree: The Night of the Storm by Laurie Copemann and offer numerous activities to help children process their grief related to the death of a loved one.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO