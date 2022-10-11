Read full article on original website
Harry F Goetz obituary 1933~2022
Harry F Goetz, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 10, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Pearl E. Sheets Goetz. Harry was employed as Vice President of E.F. Goetz Construction Company in Chambersburg....
Myra J “Jean” Turchetta obituary 1929~2022
Myra J “Jean” Turchetta, 93, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Altoona, passed away on Sunday, October 9, at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born on February 3, 1929 in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late George and Miriam Charles Emerick. She was the widow of Arthur Charles Turchetta, who passed away on October 6, 1973.
Alvin S Crawford obituary 1959~2022
Alvin S Crawford, 63, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the York Hospital. Born September 3, 1959 in Chambersburg he was the son of Edna (Otterbein) Crawford of St. Thomas and the late Dalton “Sonny” Crawford who passed away in 1988. He was a...
Maude Bella Millhouse obituary 1939~2022
Maude Bella Millhouse, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday October 7, 2022. Born on August 18, 1939 in York County, PA, to the late Ross and Alma E. (Dunlap) Eagleblute. She is preceded in death by her son Robert “Pete” Millhouse Jr.; and her brothers Richard Knaus and...
Evelyn Grace Keebaugh obituary 1930~2022
Evelyn Grace Keebaugh, 92, of McConnellsburg and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away October 9, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, Long Term Care Unit. She was born on August 9, 1930 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Riley and Loretta (Warenfeltz) Bitner. Evelyn had retired from Fairchild Industries where she had been...
Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022
Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
Angela Victoria Weagly obituary 1943~2022
Ms. Angela Victoria Weagly (Grove), 78, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in her home. Born October 11, 1943 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Walter Y. and Marion L. (Pfisterer) Grove. She lived most of her life in the Waynesboro area. Angela graduated from Waynesboro...
Clyde H Heller obituary 1924~2022
Clyde H Heller age 98, of Biglerville, PA, passed away on October 11, 2022 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 17, 1924 in Biglerville, he was the son of the late Hobart N. and Beulah E. (Slaybaugh) Heller. He was widowed by his wife, Alice E. Heller, to...
Doris Louise Blubaugh obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Doris Louise Blubaugh (Hoffman), 92, of Waynesboro, PA passed away at home on October 7, 2022. Born December 5, 1929 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Blanch C. (Kline) Hoffman. Due to the death of her mother when Doris was the age...
Paul I Strausner Jr. obituary 1944~2022
Paul I Strausner Jr., age 77, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 25, 1944, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Paul I. Strausner, Sr. and Anna Mary Barnhart Moser. Paul was a 1963 graduate of the...
Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022
Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside 1942~2022
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother,...
Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022
Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022
Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
William J “Bill” Elhajj obituary 1940~2022
William J “Bill” Elhajj, Jr., 82, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was born September 15, 1940 in Pottsville, PA. Bill was a son of the late William J. and Lucy M. Barket Elhajj.
David M “Mike” Dennison 1940~2022
David M “Mike” Dennison, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a valiant 13 year battle with Waldenstroms Lymphoma. He was surrounded by loved ones. He was born on October 3, 1940 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Kenneth T. and Genevieve E. (Perkins) Dennison.
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
Samuel L “Lynn” Woolcock 1958~2022
Samuel L “Lynn” Woolcock, 64, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 7, 1958 in Lansing, MI, he was a son of Rev. Samuel L. Woolcock, Sr. and Shirley J. Auvenshine Woolcock. Lynn was...
Rev Ralph S Geiman obituary 1933~2022
Rev Ralph S Geiman, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 4, 1933 in Spring Grove, PA, he was the son of the late Eldon S. and Erma (Gotwalt) Geiman. Rev. Geiman graduated from Spring Grove High School...
