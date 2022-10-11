ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Run, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Harry F Goetz obituary 1933~2022

Harry F Goetz, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 10, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Pearl E. Sheets Goetz. Harry was employed as Vice President of E.F. Goetz Construction Company in Chambersburg....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Myra J “Jean” Turchetta obituary 1929~2022

Myra J “Jean” Turchetta, 93, of Chambersburg, and formerly of Altoona, passed away on Sunday, October 9, at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born on February 3, 1929 in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late George and Miriam Charles Emerick. She was the widow of Arthur Charles Turchetta, who passed away on October 6, 1973.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Evelyn Grace Keebaugh obituary 1930~2022

Evelyn Grace Keebaugh, 92, of McConnellsburg and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away October 9, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, Long Term Care Unit. She was born on August 9, 1930 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Riley and Loretta (Warenfeltz) Bitner. Evelyn had retired from Fairchild Industries where she had been...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022

Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Clyde H Heller obituary 1924~2022

Clyde H Heller age 98, of Biglerville, PA, passed away on October 11, 2022 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born May 17, 1924 in Biglerville, he was the son of the late Hobart N. and Beulah E. (Slaybaugh) Heller. He was widowed by his wife, Alice E. Heller, to...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Stephen V Nas obituary 1958~2022

Stephen V Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022 at his home. Born May 21, 1958 in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
ORRTANNA, PA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Drew Michael Taylor Foundation presents Our Family Tree Workshop

The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation has released information on their upcoming Family Tree Workshop. The Drew Michael Taylor Foundation is excited to offer our next child/family workshop at Drew’s Hope Grief Center, 946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, PA. The “Our Family Tree” Grief Workshop will take place on Sunday, October 23 from 2-4 p.m. They will read the book, The Family Tree: The Night of the Storm by Laurie Copemann and offer numerous activities to help children process their grief related to the death of a loved one.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022

Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022

Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022

Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
