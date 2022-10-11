At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO