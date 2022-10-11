ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
WESTMINSTER, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring

UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Man Rushed To Hospital After Being Shot In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A man who was shot early Tuesday morning was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Hagerstown Police responded to the 600 block of S. Potomac Street at around 12:30AM for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsport, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wolfe
WTAJ

Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff

A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
FOX 43

Coroner on scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. The crash was in the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Meritus Medical Center#Dual Highway
Daily Voice

Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash

At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

Multiple people injured in crash involving school van

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
clayconews.com

State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy