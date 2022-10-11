Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Frederick Man Arrested For Handgun And Drug Charges In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On October 12, 2022, Deputy Dixon conducted a traffic stop in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The vehicle’s operator was identified as Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick. A probable cause search was conducted and located in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
wfmd.com
Man Rushed To Hospital After Being Shot In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A man who was shot early Tuesday morning was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Hagerstown Police responded to the 600 block of S. Potomac Street at around 12:30AM for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
Drugs, money, guns seized in Hagerstown bust
Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at 115 S. Mulberry St. finding fentanyl, crack cocaine, $5,000 cash, and firearms.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
2 people injured in Towson car crash
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.
Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff
A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
Coroner on scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. The crash was in the...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
Ohio man drove to Carroll County with bomb to kill romantic rival
Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device.
local21news.com
Multiple people injured in crash involving school van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
abc27.com
Multiple Cumberland County Prison officers injured during inmate assault
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people were injured during an alleged assault in the Cumberland County Prison. According to Middlesex Township Police, inmate Corey A. Bennett was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. Police say Bennett allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate...
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
Central Pa. man jailed for terrorizing woman, threatening to kill her with crossbow: police
A Huntingdon County man has been arrested after threatening to kill a woman with a crossbow, according to police. According to WJAC, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Travis Wilson Jr., a 28 year old resident of Three Springs, after they said he made terroristic threats and stalked a woman after a domestic dispute on Oct. 5.
clayconews.com
State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
