marketplace.org

Freight railroad union rejects contract, renewing possibility of a strike

There is once again a real possibility of a strike among freight railroad employees. Workers at the third-largest railroad union, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way, have rejected a tentative five-year contract with a committee representing major railroads. The companies have placed a 24% raise on the table, but working...
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WashingtonExaminer

Butter shortage looms just before Thanksgiving

People may be missing a key item on the dinner table over the holidays after reports indicate butter makers are seeing an increased demand that is outpacing supplies. Data from the Department of Agriculture show the amount of butter sitting in storage facilities fell 10% month-over-month in August, but down 22% compared to the same time frame last year.
The Guardian

‘Kicking myself I didn’t move faster’: fear and panic grips housing market

The phone has all but stopped ringing at Mullucks estate agent in Bishop’s Stortford – except for calls from buyers with bad news about collapsing chains. Since the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget two weeks ago, a chill has spread through the Hertfordshire commuter town’s housing market. Viewing numbers, house prices and client confidence are all cooling rapidly after lenders pulled thousands of mortgage deals, only to return with far pricier interest rates.
PYMNTS

Delivery Firms Boost Alcohol to Keep Customers Coming Back and Spending More

DoorDash is making it easier for existing restaurant customers to adopt its beer, wine and spirits options as leading U.S. aggregators look to leverage their alcohol offerings to create additional sales occasions and/or increase typical orders’ basket size. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the delivery firm announced the launch of...
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
marketplace.org

Fizzling out: a shortage of carbon dioxide hits U.K. food and drink industry

The irony is almost perfect: a chemical that threatens the planet because of its overabundance in the atmosphere is in dangerously short supply as a commodity. Shortages of industrial carbon dioxide have emerged periodically over the last couple of years, but the problem has blown up again in Europe, largely due to the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s decision to cut supplies of natural gas to Europe, which sent the price of that fuel soaring.
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics plans to add 22,000 employees to support holiday peak

GXO Logistics announced plans on Thursday to hire as many as 22,000 people to support the holiday peak season. Positions will be added in GXO’s global warehouse operations and include salaried, hourly and contractor roles with flexible shift options. Both full-time and part-time positions are available. The new employees...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sets Holiday Hiring Target

Amazon said Thursday it aims to hire 150,000 workers as it prepares for the peak holiday shipping season that kicks off with its new Prime Day 2.0 sale next week.  That’s on par with last year’s peak-season plan and a bump from the 100,000 it recruited for the 2020 holidays. The U.S. positions include picking, packing, sorting and shipping for full-time, part-time and seasonal work. The e-commerce company said California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Idaho and Illinois are among the states with the largest number of open job requisitions.  The company is hoping to entice applicants with pay that averages above $19...
