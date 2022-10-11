Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Prop 130 would restore Arizona property tax exemptions for disabled veterans
PHOENIX – Proposition 130 asks voters to amend the Arizona Constitution in order to restore property tax exemptions for disabled veterans. “This proposition is fixing the wording in the Constitution and then also giving it back to the state Legislature to be able to make future amendments in terms of increases in qualifications, dollar amounts, etc.,” Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar said.
Kari Lake's tax plan could mean cuts to first responders. Here's why
PHOENIX — The Valley's 13% inflation rate - the highest in the country - is a top concern for the candidates for governor. Republican Kari Lake was standing in the middle of a Glendale carniceria Tuesday serving up her answer: tax cuts. "One of the concerns I keep getting...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
AZFamily
Arizona shows some short-term improvement during drought, water table still struggling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data shows that Arizona’s short-term drought status has improved, thanks to this year’s monsoon. Arizona’s monsoon rain increased our overall rainfall totals by 10%. Given the ongoing drought’s intensity, 2022 was an overall good year for the southwest as the rainfall evened out the difference between it and the monsoon over the course of the year. Because of the increased rainfall, soil moisture is expected to stay strong at the surface level. Unfortunately, these improvements are only short-term. Heading into the cold season, deeper soil is still going to be heavily impacted by drought.
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peoriatimes.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of October 10, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 61.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
KTAR.com
Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
KTAR.com
Arizona early voting begins, mail ballots sent out for 2022 general election
PHOENIX – Arizona’s 2022 general election officially started on Wednesday. It was the first day polling places could open for in-person early voting in the Nov. 8 midterms, while county recorders started sending out mail ballots to members of the Active Early Voting List and other voters who made one-time requests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
Washington Examiner
They tried to stop school choice in Arizona, and they failed
Giving families the freedom to choose is arguably at the very core of our democracy. And recently, in Arizona, democracy worked exactly as intended. Given a choice between providing an Empowerment Scholarship Account to any family in the state who needs a better educational alternative or signing a petition to block that right, voters chose ESAs and cemented Arizona's position as a national leader in expanding educational choice. They refused to sign a petition to block this new and innovative educational legislation, and the challenge to the state's new school choice law failed .
azpm.org
Most county recorders oppose new ballot rules
A statement this week seemed to suggest that Arizona's fifteen county recorders were solidly opposed to a ballot measure to beef up identification requirements for mail-in ballots. That turns out not to be the case. Proposition 309 was placed on the ballot by the state legislature this year. It would...
kjzz.org
Fall looks different in Arizona than other states. How autumn turns a leaf in central, southern AZ
If you walk into just about any store right now, you’re practically hit in the face with fall. From pumpkins and pumpkin spice to cozy fall décor, knit sweaters, warm blankets — you name it. Fall is everywhere. But the leaves aren’t changing in the Sonoran desert...
KGUN 9
Drier air returns to southern Arizona as low pressure moves east
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system that has brought daily rounds of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona is moving east and a dry weather pattern will return. Along with the drier air, high temperatures will climb and reach into the lower 90s by the end of the week.
Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines. Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in...
Comments / 2