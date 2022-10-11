Read full article on original website
Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
Shamaine Daniels, running against Scott Perry, takes questions from PennLive editorial board: Watch
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Shamaine Daniels, the Democrat running in the 10th U.S. House district, will participate in a virtual meeting with PennLive’s editorial board that will be...
wfmd.com
Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation
Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
WGAL
Keystone Party of Pennsylvania hopes to attract voters who want to see change
This November, you'll notice a new political party on your ballot. It's hoping to attract voters who want to see change. "I just felt myself being left behind on the issues that I cared about," Gus Tatlas said. So, the York County resident joined with like-minded friends to form the...
FCPS Board of Education considers changes to its religious expression policy
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The debate over private quiet prayer was discussed in an open work session for the Frederick County’s Board of Education Wednesday. After the Supreme Court backed a coach in praying on the field, there was a push to review how employees handle certain situations when it comes to religious freedom. […]
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
lootpress.com
Martinsburg woman guilty of a firearms straw purchase
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rachel Lee Flynn, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Flynn, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statements During Purchase of a Firearm.” Flynn admitted to falsifying paperwork to purchase a firearm, stating the 9mm pistol was for her when, in fact, was meant for someone else. The crime took place in March 2022 in Morgan County.
Franklin County: Deed Transfers October 5-11
Deed Transfers for October 5-11, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County parents weigh in on Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policies
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents at Tuesday night's Loudoun County School Board meeting want board members to hear them out. They say the way schools handle transgender policies in the school district should be reconsidered. "Children are not born in the wrong body. Get out of their heads," one parent...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
abc27.com
Social Security to receive significant boost, but is it enough to counter inflation?
(WHTM) — Seniors could soon get a much-needed boost in monthly payments. Social Security is set to announce the biggest benefit hike since 1981. Patricia Barrow lives in Harrisburg, and she says seniors are feeling the pinch of inflation. “Nowadays we really have to work longer. A lot of...
Grubic retirement announced
Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Two Carroll County Schools Placed On 'Secure' Due To Police Activity In The Area
Two schools in Carroll County were placed “on secure” due to police activity in the area, officials said. An alert was issued to the community shortly before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 advising that Winfield Elementary School on Salem Bound Road and South Carroll High School on West Liberty Road in Westminster were on alert due to the police activity.
loudounnow.com
One Loudoun Plans Major Expansion
County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
Marshalls to open another store in Cumberland County
Marshalls is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The new store will open at the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Shippensburg Township on Nov. 10, according to the retailer’s website.
