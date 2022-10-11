ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
Woman, nearly 9 months pregnant, shot dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene not far from Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive just after 5:30 am, according to police. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, the woman, whose...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
Medical services company guilty in Milwaukee jail death

The company that provided medical services at a Wisconsin jail has been found guilty in the 2016 dehydration death of an inmate. Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., based in Miami, was charged in 2018 with a felony and seven misdemeanors after its employees were accused of neglecting to check on Terrill Thomas during his week in isolation at the Milwaukee County Jail. Guards cut off Thomas' access to water after they said they saw him trying to plug the toilet and flood his cell. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury returned the guilty verdict against Armor late Tuesday.
Company convicted for falsifying records in Milwaukee Co. jail dehydration death

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, a jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts against Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc., a corporate defendant. According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, in 2016, Armor Correctional was contracted to provide medical care for inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail. During that time, Terrill Thomas who was being held in jail, died of dehydration.
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
West Allis pursuit, crash; 3 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody late Monday night, Oct. 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit. According to police, around 11 p.m. officers observed a stolen vehicle at 76th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The West Allis officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled.
Bus fire closes freeway in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — I-43/I-894 eastbound is closed at 27th Street in Milwaukee due to a bus crash and fire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the bus rolled over and caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Waukesha Parade trial abruptly interrupted due to a tornado warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As tense cross-examination continued, an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly returned after the tornado warning passed, then judge Dorow sent everyone home.
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
