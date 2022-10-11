Read full article on original website
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 9: Trial starts earlier after abrupt stop yesterday
DAY 9 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. As tense cross-examination continued on Wednesday, Oct. 12 an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 8: Another difficult day as more victims testify
DAY 8 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. The Recap. On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. The State was planning to wrap up their case by the end...
CBS 58
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
WISN
Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
WISN
Woman, nearly 9 months pregnant, shot dead
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene not far from Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive just after 5:30 am, according to police. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, the woman, whose...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 7: Witnesses continue to testify
DAY 7 - Witnesses continue to testify. Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. On the stand Monday, several police officers testified they were certain Brooks was behind the wheel when prosecutors say he drove a red SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Prosecutors said...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
Medical services company guilty in Milwaukee jail death
The company that provided medical services at a Wisconsin jail has been found guilty in the 2016 dehydration death of an inmate. Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., based in Miami, was charged in 2018 with a felony and seven misdemeanors after its employees were accused of neglecting to check on Terrill Thomas during his week in isolation at the Milwaukee County Jail. Guards cut off Thomas' access to water after they said they saw him trying to plug the toilet and flood his cell. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury returned the guilty verdict against Armor late Tuesday.
erienewsnow.com
Accused Waukesha Christmas parade killer questions victims while defending himself in trial
Accused Christmas parade attack killer Darrell Brooks on Monday began to cross-examine some of the victims prosecutors say he rammed and ran over with his SUV as he drove through the crowd last November in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Victim Nicole White testified she sustained injuries to her spine and tailbone and...
4 drivers receive $10K fine for egregious reckless driving in West Allis
Reckless driving citations typically come with a $200 fine in Wisconsin, but West Allis is utilizing a different citation to significantly increase the cost for the most egregious offenses.
Teens crash into tree, rollover while racing in Greendale
Three teens were involved in a racing crash on Monday, the Village of Greendale Police Department said.
WISN
Company convicted for falsifying records in Milwaukee Co. jail dehydration death
MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, a jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts against Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc., a corporate defendant. According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, in 2016, Armor Correctional was contracted to provide medical care for inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail. During that time, Terrill Thomas who was being held in jail, died of dehydration.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis pursuit, crash; 3 in custody
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody late Monday night, Oct. 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit. According to police, around 11 p.m. officers observed a stolen vehicle at 76th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The West Allis officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled.
WISN
Bus fire closes freeway in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — I-43/I-894 eastbound is closed at 27th Street in Milwaukee due to a bus crash and fire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the bus rolled over and caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial abruptly interrupted due to a tornado warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As tense cross-examination continued, an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly returned after the tornado warning passed, then judge Dorow sent everyone home.
nbc15.com
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
