Houston, TX

theScore

Guardians' Straw received death threats after Yankee Stadium incident

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw said he received death threats after he was involved in an incident with fans at Yankee Stadium in April. "I think realistically, I'm not too worried about (the death threats)," Straw said Monday ahead of his team's first trip back to New York since the April series, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I'm sure everyone's dealt with stuff like that.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Verlander yanked early after getting shelled by Mariners

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits across four innings in one of the worst playoff starts of his career in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Verlander's six earned runs tied a career high for a postseason start, the...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB
theScore

Stearns: Hader trade hurt Brewers more than expected

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged Tuesday the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. The Brewers were 57-45 and had a three-game lead in the NL Central on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Astros position Jake Meyers in center field on Thursday afternoon

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting eighth in Thursday's Game Two American League Division Series contest against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was sent to the bench in Houston against right-hander Luis Castillo. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Yankees' Effross needs Tommy John surgery

Reliever Scott Effross was left off the New York Yankees' roster for their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians and requires Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone said that the right-hander felt discomfort while throwing on Friday, and an MRI revealed the tear to his ulnar collateral ligament, according to The Associated Press.
BRONX, NY
theScore

Ranking MLB managerial vacancies

There are already a number of clubs looking for a new manager or heading into the offseason with an uncertain managerial situation. We take a look at which of the open gigs is the most appealing for prospective candidates. 5. Kansas City Royals. Pros. Talented core of position players. Easier...
MLB
theScore

Is extra rest an advantage in the playoffs? It's ... complicated

One of the changes in the first year of Major League Baseball's new, expanded playoff format is that the best regular-season teams have more rest before they begin postseason play. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league bypassed the wild-card round, which was expanded from a single-game,...
NFL
theScore

MLB Thursday best bets: Yankees to take commanding series lead

Editor's note: This article was published prior to news that Thursday's Yankees-Guardians game is postponed until Friday afternoon due to weather. Wednesday was another successful day for us on the basepaths. We pushed our Phillies first-half moneyline play but hit another player prop as Freddie Freeman homered in the first inning to give us a sweat-free win on over 1.5 total bases (+110).
MLB
theScore

Phillies' Robertson out for NLDS after injuring calf during celebration

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without a key cog in the bullpen for their National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson isn't on the roster for the series after straining his calf while jumping in celebration following Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN Sioux Falls

MLB Postseason Day 2

It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have nighttime coverage of the Los Angeles-San Diego game. Weather permitting, leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM. Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the...
MLB

