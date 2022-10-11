Read full article on original website
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Astros fan caught picking nose on TV just before Alvarez home run
Not the best time to be caught on camera...
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Yordan Álvarez tells Astros fan to keep game-winning home run ball
The Astros slugger also gave the fan and his family tickets to Thursday's playoff game.
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
theScore
Guardians' Straw received death threats after Yankee Stadium incident
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw said he received death threats after he was involved in an incident with fans at Yankee Stadium in April. "I think realistically, I'm not too worried about (the death threats)," Straw said Monday ahead of his team's first trip back to New York since the April series, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "People say all kinds of stuff all the time. Other teammates, I'm sure everyone's dealt with stuff like that.
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez spills on gaining edge over Robbie Ray right before walk-off HR
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will attest to the fact that the technological boom and sabermetric revolution have redefined how players approach the game of baseball, especially after the crucial part he played in nabbing the Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led...
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
theScore
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
theScore
Verlander yanked early after getting shelled by Mariners
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits across four innings in one of the worst playoff starts of his career in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Verlander's six earned runs tied a career high for a postseason start, the...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
theScore
Stearns: Hader trade hurt Brewers more than expected
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged Tuesday the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. The Brewers were 57-45 and had a three-game lead in the NL Central on...
numberfire.com
Astros position Jake Meyers in center field on Thursday afternoon
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting eighth in Thursday's Game Two American League Division Series contest against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was sent to the bench in Houston against right-hander Luis Castillo. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
theScore
Yankees' Effross needs Tommy John surgery
Reliever Scott Effross was left off the New York Yankees' roster for their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians and requires Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone said that the right-hander felt discomfort while throwing on Friday, and an MRI revealed the tear to his ulnar collateral ligament, according to The Associated Press.
theScore
Ranking MLB managerial vacancies
There are already a number of clubs looking for a new manager or heading into the offseason with an uncertain managerial situation. We take a look at which of the open gigs is the most appealing for prospective candidates. 5. Kansas City Royals. Pros. Talented core of position players. Easier...
theScore
Is extra rest an advantage in the playoffs? It's ... complicated
One of the changes in the first year of Major League Baseball's new, expanded playoff format is that the best regular-season teams have more rest before they begin postseason play. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league bypassed the wild-card round, which was expanded from a single-game,...
theScore
MLB Thursday best bets: Yankees to take commanding series lead
Editor's note: This article was published prior to news that Thursday's Yankees-Guardians game is postponed until Friday afternoon due to weather. Wednesday was another successful day for us on the basepaths. We pushed our Phillies first-half moneyline play but hit another player prop as Freddie Freeman homered in the first inning to give us a sweat-free win on over 1.5 total bases (+110).
theScore
Phillies' Robertson out for NLDS after injuring calf during celebration
The Philadelphia Phillies will be without a key cog in the bullpen for their National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves. Reliever David Robertson isn't on the roster for the series after straining his calf while jumping in celebration following Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB Postseason Day 2
It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have nighttime coverage of the Los Angeles-San Diego game. Weather permitting, leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM. Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the...
