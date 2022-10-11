ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campaign ad accuses Tim Michels of tracking women near abortion clinics

By Tyler Eddy, Charles Benson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
Reproductive rights will certainly be on the ballot Nov. 8 in Wisconsin’s race for governor.

After the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, a state law from 1849 went back into effect.

Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels supports the law, which bans doctors in Wisconsin from performing abortions. There is an exception in cases where the mother is at risk for losing her life. The law does not punish women who seek abortions.

Democrats are challenging the ban in court.

An ad by the Alliance for Common Sense claims Michels donated to a group that uses technology to track women who enter or go near abortion clinics.

Tax filings show the Michels Family Foundation donated to a group called Veritas Society in 2010, 2011, and 2015. Tim Michels is listed as a trustee.

Veritas Society’s website explains its technology, “Utilizing our advanced Veritas Society digital technology, otherwise known as “Polygonning” we identify and capture the cell phone ID’s of women that are coming and going from Planned Parenthood and similar locations. We then reach these women on apps, social feeds and websites like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat with pro-life content and messaging.”

Dr. Michael Zimmer is an associate professor of computer science at Marquette University. He explained how the technology gathers cell phone data.

“You can literally draw a polygon, a shape, around something like Fiserv Forum or the Marquette campus and be more precise in terms of being able to know exactly when someone’s phone enters that space. That can trigger some kind of advertising or some kind of alert,” said Zimmer.

The practice is common among advertising groups across the country.

Although this may sound scary, or an invasion of privacy, you likely agreed to participate.

“We often allow that kind of location tracking for convenience. The question is making sure people really know what’s happening and knowing exactly what apps are tracking you and which one’s aren’t,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer says there are some things you can do to try and protect your privacy, but it is hard to avoid completely.

“You could turn location services off everything. You’re going to lose some functionality out of your phone. So, it’s important for each user to go into those settings and see which apps they have set for location tracking and whether it’s set to something like ‘always’ or ‘only when I’m using’ that app,” said Zimmer.

Truth be told, the ad takes things a bit too far when comparing the tracking technology to an ankle bracelet worn by criminal offenders.

We reached out to the Tim Michels campaign for a response, but they did not meet our deadline to respond.

You can watch Truth Be Told stories every Tuesday on TMJ4 News at 6 leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

Comments / 127

Uptowngirl55
1d ago

this guy doesn't even live in wisc full time hasn't for the last 9 yrs! has a 17 million $ mansion he built in Connecticut..he hasn't even donated a dime to the children's hospital of wisc but did plenty of donating on the east coast..He's a fraud !!

Reply(22)
39
Jeff Ray
1d ago

Republicans do support abortions IF it involves their daughters, mistresses, or unwanted pregnancy from an affair by female repubs.

Reply(2)
24
The Armed Concrete Guy
1d ago

it's funny that he's not a politician and not law enforcement so he's not tracking anything.

Reply(9)
10
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: The woke devouring the woke

MADISON — How many times have we seen the woke devouring the woke? The painfully politically correct trapped in their own rules of wokeism, like a Venus flytrap?. Case in point, McFarland School District Equity Coordinator Anne Nichols. Or, more accurately, former Equity Coordinator. Nichols resigned last week after...
WISCONSIN STATE
cntraveler.com

How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs

Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
WISCONSIN STATE
