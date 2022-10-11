ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metropolis Parking responds after complaints about Nashville private lots

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBMDS_0iV7XxK600

Parking in downtown Nashville is always a challenge, but NewsChannel 5 is now hearing more complaints about a parking company using license plate readers to track cars in their lot.

In some cases, that's resulting in car owners getting tickets for trips that they say they never made.

It involves private lots owned by Metropolis Technologies, which now runs Premier Parking.

The company uses license plate readers to track cars coming in and out of the lot.

Sean Cole, from Clarksville, says he was recently sent a parking violation for parking in a Metropolis lot in Nashville last month, but he says his car hasn't been in Nashville since May or June.

That's on top of the complaint from Ralph Barnes, which NewsChannel 5 first revealed last week.

In Barnes' case, the license plate readers Metropolis used didn't seem to be accurate — not only did Ralph's truck look nothing like the one in the ticket he got, but Metropolis' own cameras also show the readers even failed to properly read the tag on the truck that did park in the lot.

On Tuesday, Cole told us his ticket was for $88, $70 of which was a fine.

For comparison, Metro Police parking tickets usually run $25.

But Metro leaders tell us they are legally limited from restricting what private lots like Metropolis can charge as a fine.

Tuesday, Metropolis gave NewsChannel 5 the following statement:

Our system traces license plates attached to Tennessee government records. We send notices to the addresses on file associated with those license plates.

Metropolis recently acquired Premier Parking, and several changes have been made. Notices of penalties are now sent by Metropolis Payments, not McKinley Payments, to ensure clarity. Also, customers can always call 888-359-0089 or contact help@metropolis.io .

Regarding the penalties, the fees levied against individuals who fail to pay for parking are less than the cost of recovering a towed or booted vehicle. Towing and booting are the common enforcement practice in the parking industry, practices that can significantly inconvenience drivers. We understand nobody likes getting a ticket, but it's both cheaper and more convenient than the alternatives.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville. On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane. When officials arrived on the scene, they...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Nashville, TN
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets#Parking Violation#Construction Maintenance#Metropolis Technologies#Newschannel 5 First
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy