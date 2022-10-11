Talking Green: Save energy, save money, reduce your carbon footprint — schedule an energy assessment

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: Proposition 2A will damage the fabric and the future of Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs has built a reputation as one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations in Colorado, an authentic mountain town with one of North America’s premier ski resorts. Yet come November, instead of being known for horseback riding and champagne powder, the city could be known for being one...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ballot measure 6A could help South Routt Library District overcome budget challenges
Recessions, reduced production at the Twentymile Coal mine and an inability to grow its budget has lead the South Routt Library District to ask voters for help this November. “The cost of books in the last 10 years has increased 50%, and employee salaries have not kept up with inflation. This is also the case with utilities, maintenance, office supplies and other expenses,” District Manager of the South Routt Library Debbie Curtis said during the Steamboat Pilot & Today 2022 Election Forum on Monday, Oct. 10.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sustainability council hosts forum for county commissioner candidates
Routt County Commissioner candidates Sonja Macys and Kathi Meyer will take part in a question and answer style forum hosted during the monthly community meeting of the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The candidates will respond to questions about environmental and sustainability issues. Community...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Online edition of community survey now open
Steamboat Springs has released a community-wide survey online, which will run parallel to the surveys sent out by mail in September. The surveys are meant to gauge what the community thinks is going well, what can be improved and how residents believe the city should proceed on various matters. The city is seeking feedback from all residents, regardless of how long they’ve lived in Steamboat.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Comcast service center in the crosshairs at City Council discussion
The City of Steamboat Springs is updating the terms of its franchise agreement with Comcast, specifically cable television, and some significant changes might be on the way. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Steamboat’s Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Bock asked City Council for direction regarding several potential changes, including whether the city should maintain its Public, Education and Government TV Channel 6.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House
I’m Savannah Wolfson, and I’m a mom raising our children in South Routt. You may know me as Savvy, who took the Colorado Master Gardener’s course with you, sold you goat’s milk soaps from my sustainable microdairy or who led your child’s reading group at Soroco Elementary.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Jenny Thomas for Routt County clerk and recorder
My name is Jenny Thomas and I am the Routt County clerk and recorder. For nine years I served as a deputy clerk in all areas of the operations of the clerk’s office. In 2019, I was appointed to serve as the Chief Deputy under Kim Bonner. Upon her retirement in January 2022, I was appointed to complete her term as the clerk and recorder. This year I am on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for the position of the Routt County Clerk.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fall festivities: Halfway to Halloween in Oak Creek, a Spectacular evening in Steamboat
There’s about two weeks to Halloween and the festivities have already begun, celebrating fall and the spooky season. Franciosi Brothers in Oak Creek is celebrating being ‘halfway to halloween’ with an event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Tyree Woods will entertain alongside...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW asks public for help solving poaching case near Craig
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help identifying the person or persons who killed a mule deer buck last week near Craig. Wildlife officers were alerted to the deer carcass on Friday, Oct. 7, off Moffat County Road 31, about 5 miles northwest of Craig. The buck was shot with a rifle and left behind to rot, according to CPW.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidates for state House, Senate and Routt commissioner vie for votes at election forum (with video)
Candidates up and down the ballot vying for election on Nov. 8 spoke to Routt County voters Monday, Oct. 10, as part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today 2022 Election Forum. Hosted in partnership with the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Steamboat Chamber and both local political parties, the forum aimed to help voters learn more about the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8, House District 26, Routt County commissioner and more.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Meghan Lukens is the qualified candidate to support public education, the environment
Meghan Lukens understands the complexity of what it means to serve as state representative and has the education and career background to make the right decisions for our diverse district. Meghan was a student in my creative writing class her senior year, my colleague at Steamboat Springs High School in our humanities department and is a dedicated environmentalist who I collaborate with in my current work for river advocacy. We need a highly educated representative like Meghan who has consistently exhibited a dedication to improving society through actionable public service.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Mary Hayes
Mary J. Hayes, 80, passed away October 8th at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, CO. Mary Jeanne was born June 19th, 1942 to Norval V. Hayes and Marie C. (Weber) Hayes in Danby, Missouri. Mary graduated from Wiggins High School in 1960. Following graduation, she moved to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat middle school production hopes to makes its case with opening of Legally Blonde
Forty-four students from the Steamboat Springs Middle School and Sleeping Giant School will step into the spotlight this week during four presentations of Legally Blonde, Jr., Thursday, Oct. 13, Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. “I’ve done Legally Blonde (in the past) and the kids love it,” said director...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Annual ski and sport swap set for Oct. 22 at Howelsen Hill
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s annual ski and sport swap will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Howelsen Hill parking lot. Early bird shopping for $15 per person will be from 10-11 a.m. with tickets sold at the door. After that, people may shop for free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If the weather turns bad, the event could be moved inside.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate
Hello Routt County voters, I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Numbed by negative mailers? Look for the facts
Dead bunnies, skull and crossbones, many of us independent voters are being bombarded with nasty, negative and untrue mailers. It’s enough to make the average voter not want to vote for anyone and not believe anything. But hold on. Democracy is a messy business and we have critical issues...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Sue Hansen
Sue Hansen passed away of an aggressive lung cancer surrounded by family and friends. Sue was born and raised in Clinton, Iowa. Sue’s love of the mountains was inspired from her ski trips to Colorado while growing up. Sue attended University of Colorado before moving to Steamboat Springs in 1982. During her years here she was an avid mountain and road biker, cross country, alpine skier, and always a hiker, even during her battle with cancer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
23 Steamboat high school mountain bikers qualify for state championship
The short four-race season flew by for the Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team that traveled to Eagle for its final race of the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League’s regular season on Sunday, Oct. 9. The team earned five podiums at the race and overcame the challenges...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stewart promoted into SSPD command position
Christina Stewart, a civilian employee for the Steamboat Springs Police Department, has been named to a new command position, support services manager, where she will oversee 13 civilians and two sworn members of the police force. “We didn’t have to look far to fill this important leadership role showcasing the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat tennis No. 1 doubles team sails to state tournament
A season of pure dominance on the court, Steamboat Springs tennis No. 1 doubles duo of senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter are heading to Pueblo for the state tournament. The pair began playing together for the first time at the start of this season and it did not...
