Talking Green: Save energy, save money, reduce your carbon footprint — schedule an energy assessment

My name is Jenny Thomas and I am the Routt County clerk and recorder. For nine years I served as a deputy clerk in all areas of the operations of the clerk’s office. In 2019, I was appointed to serve as the Chief Deputy under Kim Bonner. Upon her retirement in January 2022, I was appointed to complete her term as the clerk and recorder. This year I am on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for the position of the Routt County Clerk.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO