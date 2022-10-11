Read full article on original website
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Customers visit Rotmans Furniture one last time as Worcester mainstay plans to shut its doors
WORCESTER, Mass. - This week, Rotmans Furniture announced plans to shut down after 60 years in business, but before they close their doors, customers are flocking back one last time for deals and memories. What You Need To Know. Rotmans Furniture will close early next year after more than 60...
House of the Week: Enjoy a 'staycation' anytime with saltwater pool, more in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Imagine starting the day preparing coffee in a gourmet kitchen and enjoying it with a view of your wooded backyard from the sunroom. From there maybe you head to the finished basement for a workout in the gym or to the yard for a turn on the basketball court.
Former Sturbridge truck stop getting rebuilt as a new convention center
STURBRIDGE, Mass. - The former truck stop off Route 20 in Sturbridge is being transformed into a convention center and a travel stop. Sturbridge town administrator Robin Grimm said they're working with Noble Energy and construction is underway on the $17.5 million project. The highway stop will include a restaurant...
BJ’s moves to new headquarters
BJ’s Wholesale Club has a new home. The club retailer officially moved into its new Club Support Center headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of September, according to a company press release Tuesday. The Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive, can house...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
Westborough woman turns love for ice cream into a side job
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a professional taste tester? For Amy Dwyer of Westborough, it's been a dream come true. In a field of 8,000 applicants, Dwyer, a local real estate agent, managed to score a side job as an ice cream flavor evaluation specialist for FinanceBuzz.
UPDATED: Route 9 Starbucks Has Re-Opened
FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
Worcester enters new electricity supply contract that aims to save ratepayers $42.50 a month this winter
Rising electricity rates are expected to hit ratepayers across Massachusetts hard this winter. But the city of Worcester has entered a new supply contract that the city says will help lessen the blow on electric customers in the city money in the coming months. Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista...
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
Deja vu for diners as Rom's Takeout is closing 13 years after original restaurant went dark
STURBRIDGE — Rom's Takeout/Giovanello's Italian Market will close its doors for the last time on Saturday. And there will be nowhere to get the locally famous Rom's meatballs and spaghetti sauce. David Roscioli said he's aging and it's time, though to his customers, any time seems too soon. While wishing him a great retirement, they are lamenting the loss of the food they grew to love at the original Rom's, which closed in 2008. ...
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Touring Nicole's hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts, stopping at Ridge Valley Stables and Bread Guy Breads
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River
After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
Local family working to expand domestic violence workplace protections
WEBSTER, Mass. - A Webster family is trying to prevent future tragedies by making sure nobody else will have to experience what their daughter did. Amanda Dabrowski's familiy is working with state Sen. Ryan Fattman and state Rep. Joe McKenna to pass a bill expanding domestic violence workplace protections. Dabrowski...
Northeast Mass downgraded to ‘significant’ drought, water restrictions remain
REGION — Following recent rain events in September, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has been downgraded to a significant drought, resulting in relaxed water restrictions for residents. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the downgrade from a critical drought to a significant drought on...
ACT NOW: Fly from Worcester to NYC on JetBlue for $39
Travelers on JetBlue's direct service between Worcester and New York City can book a one-way ticket for just $39. JetBlue is running the Leaves for Less sale from now through the end of the day on Oct. 13. Flights between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. are also on sale for...
