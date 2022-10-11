ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Former Sturbridge truck stop getting rebuilt as a new convention center

STURBRIDGE, Mass. - The former truck stop off Route 20 in Sturbridge is being transformed into a convention center and a travel stop. Sturbridge town administrator Robin Grimm said they're working with Noble Energy and construction is underway on the $17.5 million project. The highway stop will include a restaurant...
STURBRIDGE, MA
BJ’s moves to new headquarters

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a new home. The club retailer officially moved into its new Club Support Center headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of September, according to a company press release Tuesday. The Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive, can house...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Worcester, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Worcester, MA
Westborough woman turns love for ice cream into a side job

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a professional taste tester? For Amy Dwyer of Westborough, it's been a dream come true. In a field of 8,000 applicants, Dwyer, a local real estate agent, managed to score a side job as an ice cream flavor evaluation specialist for FinanceBuzz.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
UPDATED: Route 9 Starbucks Has Re-Opened

FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Deja vu for diners as Rom's Takeout is closing 13 years after original restaurant went dark

STURBRIDGE — Rom's Takeout/Giovanello's Italian Market will close its doors for the last time on Saturday. And there will be nowhere to get the locally famous Rom's meatballs and spaghetti sauce. David Roscioli said he's aging and it's time, though to his customers, any time seems too soon. While wishing him a great retirement, they are lamenting the loss of the food they grew to love at the original Rom's, which closed in 2008. ...
STURBRIDGE, MA
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River

After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
Local family working to expand domestic violence workplace protections

WEBSTER, Mass. - A Webster family is trying to prevent future tragedies by making sure nobody else will have to experience what their daughter did. Amanda Dabrowski's familiy is working with state Sen. Ryan Fattman and state Rep. Joe McKenna to pass a bill expanding domestic violence workplace protections. Dabrowski...
WEBSTER, MA
Northeast Mass downgraded to ‘significant’ drought, water restrictions remain

REGION — Following recent rain events in September, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has been downgraded to a significant drought, resulting in relaxed water restrictions for residents. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the downgrade from a critical drought to a significant drought on...
WESTFORD, MA

