CCSO: Man arrested after 24-hour standoff in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man roughly 24 hours after first being called to his Ravenel home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the home of Michael Shawn Sweeney (52) “in a tactical operation”...
Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting
GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
Summerville man now facing reckless homicide charge in August death of pedestrian
After a pedestrian was killed in August by a vehicle in the Ladson area, the man who deputies charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road is now facing an additional charge: reckless homicide. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, assisted by U.S. marshals,...
Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
Deputies to ‘maintain a presence’ in Ravenel neighborhood as standoff stretches into 2nd day
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said they will “maintain a presence in the community” Wednesday afternoon as a standoff in a Ravenel neighborhood neared 16 hours. The sheriff’s office said the Charleston Police Department would help maintain the presence, but many resources had cleared the scene...
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response
False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with fatally shooting a woman in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall more than three years ago has been sentenced on a charge of murder Tuesday. Cary Kejuan Stephens entered a guilty plea to the charge of murder in the February 2019...
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for man who is missing and endangered
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered man who they said has Alzheimer's. The man's name is Joe Glover, and he was last seen at his Spann Circle Home in Dale on Thursday. Glover is 81 and has Alzheimer's. He...
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
Investigators determine likely cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators now believe they know what likely caused a massive apartment complex fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children in North Charleston earlier this month. The probable cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on Oct. 7...
