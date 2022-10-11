ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
counton2.com

CCSO: Man arrested after 24-hour standoff in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man roughly 24 hours after first being called to his Ravenel home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the home of Michael Shawn Sweeney (52) “in a tactical operation”...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Walterboro, SC
live5news.com

Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Colleton Co#Sheriff Guerry
blufftontoday.com

Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
BEAUFORT, SC
WRDW-TV

Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response

False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with fatally shooting a woman in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall more than three years ago has been sentenced on a charge of murder Tuesday. Cary Kejuan Stephens entered a guilty plea to the charge of murder in the February 2019...
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
live5news.com

Investigators determine likely cause of N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators now believe they know what likely caused a massive apartment complex fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children in North Charleston earlier this month. The probable cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on Oct. 7...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy