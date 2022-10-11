ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Housatonic residents seek action on brown water supply

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Residents in Great Barrington’s village of Housatonic say daily life with contaminated water has become routine. Officials say the longstanding issue of brown water is caused by manganese levels that naturally rise in warm weather, but homeowners this year learned their water has elevated levels of carcinogenic agents.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Pittsfield city leaders outline plans to use nearly $9M in ARPA funds for housing initiatives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city leaders are outlining how they'll use nearly $9 million in ARPA funds for housing initiatives. During the Mayor’s Special Forum on Housing and Homelessness Thursday, they laid out a plan. It includes money to relocate people at the former St. Joseph Central High School emergency shelter to a new one and two developments of permanent supportive housing with a resource center for residents.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Former Sturbridge truck stop getting rebuilt as a new convention center

STURBRIDGE, Mass. - The former truck stop off Route 20 in Sturbridge is being transformed into a convention center and a travel stop. Sturbridge town administrator Robin Grimm said they're working with Noble Energy and construction is underway on the $17.5 million project. The highway stop will include a restaurant...
STURBRIDGE, MA
Local family working to expand domestic violence workplace protections

WEBSTER, Mass. - A Webster family is trying to prevent future tragedies by making sure nobody else will have to experience what their daughter did. Amanda Dabrowski's familiy is working with state Sen. Ryan Fattman and state Rep. Joe McKenna to pass a bill expanding domestic violence workplace protections. Dabrowski...
WEBSTER, MA
Petition to rename Plantation Street in Worcester won't move forward

WORCESTER, Mass. - A request to rename Plantation Street in Worcester was essentially brought to an end by the city council at their meeting Wednesday night. District 3 councilor George Russel made a motion, which was approved by the council, that the petition for the name change be filed, meaning the petition cannot appear in front of the council for another 90 days and only if it's resubmitted.
WORCESTER, MA
Westborough woman turns love for ice cream into a side job

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a professional taste tester? For Amy Dwyer of Westborough, it's been a dream come true. In a field of 8,000 applicants, Dwyer, a local real estate agent, managed to score a side job as an ice cream flavor evaluation specialist for FinanceBuzz.
WESTBOROUGH, MA

