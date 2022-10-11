WORCESTER, Mass. - A request to rename Plantation Street in Worcester was essentially brought to an end by the city council at their meeting Wednesday night. District 3 councilor George Russel made a motion, which was approved by the council, that the petition for the name change be filed, meaning the petition cannot appear in front of the council for another 90 days and only if it's resubmitted.

