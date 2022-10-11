Remembering Angela Lansbury’s ties to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Angela Lansbury, legendary actress with ties to our Tri-State, has passed away.
The late actress made her name as a crime novelist in the long-running TV series Murder She Wrote . Lansbury also starred in Broadway musicals including Gypsy and Sweeney Todd . She won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award.Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ star, dies at 96
Back in 2007, organizers of the Mystery Writers’ Festival in Owensboro introduced a new national award called “The Angie.” It was named after Lansbury and was presented to mystery writers across the country.
During a televised awards ceremony from the RiverPark Center in Owensboro, then Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher honored Lansbury as the "First Lady of Mystery." Angela Lansbury passed away at 96-years-old.
