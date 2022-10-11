Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
Governor Abbott touts Texas economy during campaign stop at small business in Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Manda Machine in West Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott called small businesses like this third-generation, family-owned machining firm, economic engines for Texas, saying "Texas ranks as the #1 state to start a small business."Andy Ellard, a co-owner, credits the Governor's and state's policies. "They just leave us alone, they provide us a good foundation to grow our businesses," he said.The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that so far this year, the number of jobs has grown by nearly 5% in Texas, which is higher than the national rate of 3.5%.Multiple companies continue to relocate to Texas from...
Why Beto O’Rourke Spends So Much Time Visiting Colleges
O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is betting on turnout among new and infrequent voters.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Texas bans many proven tools for helping drug users. Advocates are handing them out anyway.
HOUSTON — Thirty minutes before a punk show this summer, Claudia Dambra set up a table and taped to it a tablecloth she had hand-painted with broad, white brushstrokes. The banner read, “PUNK NOT DEATH.”. As people flooded into the Houston music venue, Dambra stacked on top of...
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
KSAT 12
Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores. Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below. Another nine...
How dark money flows into Texas elections advertising — and the Supreme Court cases that got us here
A mysterious new group called Coulda Been Worse, LLC released its latest television advertisement, targeting top Texas Republican leaders and blaming them for problems following the 2021 winter storm.
Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former NMSU football player who was serving as a police officer in Dallas died Wednesday morning after suffering critical injuries from an overnight crash. At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct.11, 25-year-old Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when a sedan driving in the wrong direction, slammed into […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
CBS News
City Council Latino Caucus urges Mayor Lightfoot to declare state of emergency over migrants from Texas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City Council Latino Caucus is calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to declare a state of emergency over the growing number of migrants being brought to Chicago from Texas continues to grow. A group of 125 more asylum seekers who had crossed the Texas-Mexico border arrived in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces
Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
23-Year-Old Eric Gomez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
keranews.org
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
Comments / 1