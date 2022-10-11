ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

CBS DFW

Governor Abbott touts Texas economy during campaign stop at small business in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Manda Machine in West Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott called small businesses like this third-generation, family-owned machining firm, economic engines for Texas, saying "Texas ranks as the #1 state to start a small business."Andy Ellard, a co-owner, credits the Governor's and state's policies. "They just leave us alone, they provide us a good foundation to grow our businesses," he said.The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that so far this year, the number of jobs has grown by nearly 5% in Texas, which is higher than the national rate of 3.5%.Multiple companies continue to relocate to Texas from...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
Awesome 98

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former NMSU football player who was serving as a police officer in Dallas died Wednesday morning after suffering critical injuries from an overnight crash. At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct.11, 25-year-old Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when a sedan driving in the wrong direction, slammed into […]
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces

Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
keranews.org

Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike

The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

