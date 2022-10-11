ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Honda to make electric vehicle batteries in Ohio, with construction of $3.5 billion plant: Capitol Letter

Electrifying news: Another day, another blockbuster manufacturing announcement in Ohio – this time, a $4.2 billion commitment by Honda to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Southwest Ohio and revamp the carmaker’s three existing Ohio plants to produce electric-vehicle parts. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, it’s still unclear what the state and JobsOhio are ponying up in incentives to Honda and battery company LG Energy Solutions.
OHIO STATE
