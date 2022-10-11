Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Honda to make electric vehicle batteries in Ohio, with construction of $3.5 billion plant: Capitol Letter
Electrifying news: Another day, another blockbuster manufacturing announcement in Ohio – this time, a $4.2 billion commitment by Honda to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Southwest Ohio and revamp the carmaker’s three existing Ohio plants to produce electric-vehicle parts. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, it’s still unclear what the state and JobsOhio are ponying up in incentives to Honda and battery company LG Energy Solutions.
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
myfox28columbus.com
Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
Rumpke wins EPA fight over Bond Road landfill
The permit says Rumpke anticipates hauling about 400 tons to the site daily, a pace that would keep the landfill in use for 48 years.
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
Ohio builders took $174,000 in pay without finishing work, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General David Yost is suing a central Ohio construction company for accepting more than $174,000 from consumers without completing services. The lawsuit filed Tuesday said pole barn and garage builder, Clear View Construction, and owner Ryan Needels violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and […]
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
newsnet5
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
Beacon
Northwest Ohio kicks off pheasant seasons
Ohio was the perfect example that if you give ring-necked pheasants what they need, you’d be rewarded with some of the finest bird hunting in the country. Buckeye farmers, though, couldn’t afford to farm the old-fashioned way, and as farming practices changed, the pheasant populations plummeted. The Ohio...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Ohio is the only state in U.S. where strangling is a misdemeanor crime
TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victim advocates in Ohio are working to pass a law that would help protect survivors of strangulation. Ohio is currently the only state that does not have a strangulation law, meaning it is only a misdemeanor charge for abusers who are caught. The potential of Ohio getting a strangulation law is up in the air, as it sits waiting to make its way through the Ohio Senate.
