North Platte Telegraph
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph says Huskers are excited 'to play a top-notch team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' matchup against a "mature" Purdue team. Joseph said the Huskers will be challenged by the Boilermakers, who have "a lot of experience." "They won't panic," Joseph said of Purdue. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) is traveling to face the...
North Platte Telegraph
‘I’m there to play': Gretna’s Korver Demma joins Nebraska as a walk-on
Korver Demma has waited his entire life to be a Husker. As the son of a former Nebraska volleyball All-American Megan Korver, becoming a part of the Nebraska football team has always been a dream for Demma. But, he had to make it happen first. After a pair of excellent...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment
Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
North Platte Telegraph
Two Nebraska starters game-time decisions vs Purdue; TE Thomas Fidone out for season
LINCOLN – Two Nebraska defensive starters will be game-time decisions Saturday night while two key injured offensive players have gained clarity about what may be in store for the rest of their seasons. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer and cornerback Quinton Newsome will both travel to Purdue after missing part...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Success will mean different things for Hoiberg, Williams in 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS — The question, or at least a variation of it, is a staple at preseason media days, regardless of sport, regardless of caliber of team. Even though I wholeheartedly consider it to be a softball question, it’s still one of my favorites to ask. What do you...
lswhawk.com
Frost’s Failures and Ours
This is the third time I’ve sat down to write this in the last three weeks. I’m sure that Husker Nation is just as annoyed as me due to the constant changes to the coaching staff along with the losses piling up. My Dad and I sat down...
North Platte Telegraph
Lack of Blackshirts doesn't mean Nebraska's defense is playing poorly
LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense still doesn’t have Blackshirts. And it’s not because the group isn’t performing well. Just the opposite, defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. And everyone is too locked in on what they’re doing for the honorary practice jerseys to even come up in conversation.
North Platte Telegraph
Mark Whipple breaks down Nebraska's fourth-and-one pass play against Rutgers
LINCOLN — Mark Whipple on Wednesday provided a robust defense for his pass call on fourth-and-one at Rutgers. The play took place at RU’s 27 on play after the Huskers failed to pick up two yards on third down. Whipple said Nebraska had run on the ball on its previous three fourth-down plays — picking up just one first down — and had to watch overusing Anthony Grant in that sequence.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
Nebraska Football: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda’s father has harsh words for Mickey Joseph
On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska football team announced that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda was entering the transfer portal. While the news was not exactly shocking, it was a bit disappointing considering all the good vibes that have been around the program the last couple of weeks. However, while the departure...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line
LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Is Entering The Transfer Portal
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is on the move again. Garcia-Castaneda, who joined the Cornhuskers prior to this season as a transfer from New Mexico State, entered the NCAA transfer portal once again on Tuesday, Athlon Sports has learned. Garcia-Castaneda confirmed his decision on ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments
Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB
Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football's 2023 commits
Husker coordinators: Nebraska's steadiness despite halftime deficit led to win over Rutgers. Nebraska didn’t blink after a frustrating first 30 minutes on Friday. Both Bill Busch and Mark Whipple pointed to that steadiness as a major reason the Huskers rallied to beat Rutgers.
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players
LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
