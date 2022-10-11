ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'

Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
247Sports

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
lswhawk.com

Frost’s Failures and Ours

This is the third time I’ve sat down to write this in the last three weeks. I’m sure that Husker Nation is just as annoyed as me due to the constant changes to the coaching staff along with the losses piling up. My Dad and I sat down...
North Platte Telegraph

Lack of Blackshirts doesn't mean Nebraska's defense is playing poorly

LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense still doesn’t have Blackshirts. And it’s not because the group isn’t performing well. Just the opposite, defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. And everyone is too locked in on what they’re doing for the honorary practice jerseys to even come up in conversation.
North Platte Telegraph

Mark Whipple breaks down Nebraska's fourth-and-one pass play against Rutgers

LINCOLN — Mark Whipple on Wednesday provided a robust defense for his pass call on fourth-and-one at Rutgers. The play took place at RU’s 27 on play after the Huskers failed to pick up two yards on third down. Whipple said Nebraska had run on the ball on its previous three fourth-down plays — picking up just one first down — and had to watch overusing Anthony Grant in that sequence.
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line

LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
Athlon Sports

Nebraska Wide Receiver Is Entering The Transfer Portal

Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is on the move again. Garcia-Castaneda, who joined the Cornhuskers prior to this season as a transfer from New Mexico State, entered the NCAA transfer portal once again on Tuesday, Athlon Sports has learned. Garcia-Castaneda confirmed his decision on ...
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football's 2023 commits

Husker coordinators: Nebraska's steadiness despite halftime deficit led to win over Rutgers. Nebraska didn’t blink after a frustrating first 30 minutes on Friday. Both Bill Busch and Mark Whipple pointed to that steadiness as a major reason the Huskers rallied to beat Rutgers.
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest

The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players

LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
