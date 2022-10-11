ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Valero Refinery looms over Benicia City Council candidates forum

BENICIA – Like its place in the center of Benicia overlooking its downtown, the Valero Benicia Refinery cast a shadow over a forum for Benicia City Council candidates Wednesday night, where the five candidates seethed over revelations of undisclosed emissions and fretted about the oil giant’s influence in the city’s politics.
