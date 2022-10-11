A new report is advising the City of Sonoma to annex several areas. The Local Agency Formation Commission or LAFCo suggests that Sonoma should incorporate Maxwell Farms, the 60-acre Montini Preserve, and the 10-acre property that houses TrainTown. The Commission also suggested annexing portions of Denmark Street, Four Corners and Harrington Drive. In total, about 245 acres would be added to the City of Sonoma. The council approved the report, which will now be reviewed by the Sonoma Planning Commission. The commission will submit their own recommendations by early 2023, in line with budget preparation.

SONOMA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO