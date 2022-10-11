Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why She Had to Be Guarded By Security at Her Own Movie Screening
Fans are counting down the days until Halloween Ends comes out in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis, is doing promotions, and she shared a hilarious story about why exactly the movie studio sent a security guard to her movie screening.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode. The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis, 'Halloween Ends' Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From SetJamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye "Ye" West's Removed Tweet "Abhorrent"Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With 'Halloween' Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel...
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Collider
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes
With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set
As Curtis wraps up her 40-year stint as Laurie Strode, the cast and director David Gordon Green reveal which of Michael Myers' masks and knives are now in their possession. After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers.
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
TODAY.com
Jamie Lee Curtis on turning 64: ‘It’s like the best thing you’ve ever worn’
Jamie Lee Curtis is nearly 64 and proud of it. The star, who will turn 64 in November, told Hoda Kotb Oct. 12 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that hitting that milestone is wonderful. “Oh my God, it’s like the best thing you’ve ever worn,” she said. “And I...
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis says her journey as Laurie Strode, which began with 1978's Halloween, has come to a satisfying conclusion with Halloween Ends. Co-starring Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards and Will Patton, this is director David Gordon Green's supposedly last horror...
In photos: Jamie Lee Curtis honored with hand and footprint ceremony
Jamie Lee Curtis was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress was joined by her "True Lies" co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger, longtime friend and "She's in the Army Now" co-star Melanie Griffith, husband Christopher Guest and their children, Annie and Ruby. Curtis is best known for starring in the "Halloween" franchise, "Trading Place," "Freaky Friday" and more.
toofab.com
Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Contract That This Is Her Final Halloween Film, Ready for Freaky Friday Sequel
Considering that her character had even died in one film, Jimmy Kimmel was skeptical that she really meant it when she insisted this was her final appearance. Jamie Lee Curtis has been associated with the "Halloween" film franchise since its inception, appearing in seven films from 1978 through "Halloween Ends," hitting theaters and Peacock on Friday. So, is this the end?
Digital Trends
Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever
By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Jamie Lee Curtis takes on Michael Myers one last time in 'Halloween Ends,' an ambitious trilogy closer that lacks the franchise's usual sharpness.
Why Kyle Richards Says Filming Halloween Ends With Jamie Lee Curtis Was Extra "Special"
Watch: Kyle Richards on Which Is Scarier: Michael Myers or RHOBH Reunion. Unlike some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Kyle Richards has no beef with her big screen co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. The Bravo star returns as her original 1978 Halloween character, Lindsey Wallace, alongside Jamie Lee...
Business Insider
'Halloween Ends' features Jamie Lee Curtis' final performance in the franchise — here's how to watch the new slasher movie
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Halloween Ends" premieres October 14 in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service. The movie marks Jamie Lee Curtis' final performance as Laurie Strode, the role she originated in 1978. Peacock Premium is $5/month with ads or $10/month...
Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks Truth at The World Premiere
This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the film, Halloween Ends at The World Premiere but what interest me the most are her views on needing each other and being better together, human connection. As a sustainable producer in film/tv and as an energy engineer, I always believe that Unity is the key to solving anything. Jamie Lee Curtis is one of a kind. Up with People, Unity is better, better together. This all happened on Tuesday, October 11 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood California. You can see the interview here.
ETOnline.com
David Gordon Green Says 'Exorcist' Sequel Will Honor the Legacy of the Original (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker David Gordon Green is turning his attention to The Exorcist, writing and directing a new sequel that picks up 50 years after the 1973 film starring Ellen Burstyn. And yes, Burstyn is returning to the franchise as Chris MacNeil, the mother of a demon-possessed daughter.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
