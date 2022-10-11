Read full article on original website
MLB
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB
Dodgers set NLDS roster; Kimbrel, Alberto left off
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers formally announced their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning with a couple of surprises, none bigger than Craig Kimbrel being left off the roster. Kimbrel, who was acquired to be the team’s closer before the end of Spring Training, was never able to...
MLB
Ray allows G1 walk-off homer in 1st save opportunity
HOUSTON -- In the most brutally cruel way, the Mariners received the sourest taste of their own medicine in a walk-off, 8-7 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Robbie Ray, in his first career save opportunity, surrendered...
MLB
Where the ALDS rotation stands after rainout
NEW YORK -- The forecast of sustained inclement weather that postponed Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday was no surprise to the Yankees, who will push left-hander Nestor Cortes back to start the rescheduled contest on Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET. • ALDS Game 2: Friday,...
MLB
From emulating fellow Dominican, Valdez now looks to best him
HOUSTON -- Leave it to Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to try to put teammate Framber Valdez in his place when he showed up at Minute Maid Park in July sporting some dreadlocks that appeared to be similar to the look of then-Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, who also hails from the Dominican Republic.
MLB
Redemption on the line in Bieber's Game 2 start vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- Guardians ace Shane Bieber has an opportunity to redeem himself from his rocky outing in the 2020 Wild Card Series against the Yankees. Cleveland needs Bieber in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday. Its offense has struggled since the postseason began, and now it will have to face a difficult matchup against lefty Nestor Cortes. It’s going to be a tough task for a lineup that hasn’t had a lot of success against southpaws this season.
MLB
Big 6th inning shifts momentum in Phils-Braves G2
ATLANTA -- The rain delay of two hours and 55 minutes hours didn’t seem to faze Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Was the sixth-inning injury delay a different story?. “Not at all,” Wheeler insisted. The Braves believed him. “No, he’s a Cy Young-caliber pitcher,” said Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud,...
MLB
'20 first-rounder leads Boston's Fall League crop
Nick Yorke is as succinct as his compact right-handed swing. After winning the Low-A East batting title (.323) and hitting .325/.412/.526 overall in his 2021 pro debut, the No. 4 Red Sox prospect slumped to .232/.303/.365 this season as his strikeout rate jumped from 16 to 25 percent. When asked if turf toe and wrist injuries that limited him to 80 games contributed to his downturn, he declined to blame his health.
MLB
Quantrill, Guardians stumble in Game 1 of ALDS
NEW YORK -- Guardians starter Cal Quantrill gave his team everything it could’ve asked for through five innings. He was responsible for one miscue: a solo shot by Yankees No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader. Quantrill kept the big sluggers from taking the ball out of the park. The other run he gave up was unearned as a result of an error by Oscar Gonzalez in right field. Through five innings, Quantrill had seen the Yankees’ lineup twice and kept them from doing tremendous damage.
MLB
Easy as 1-2-3? Top of Phils' order struggling in NLDS
ATLANTA -- After starting his Phillies tenure slashing .185/.311/.410 in his first 48 games, Kyle Schwarber turned his season around with a monster June. The lefty hit .272 with a 1.065 OPS in 27 June games, more than doubling his season home run total with 12 long balls. • NLDS...
MLB
Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time
HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
MLB
The key storylines for each ALDS Game 2
Both American League Division Series took a day off on Wednesday, and after those two games, it’s fair to say they probably needed one. (Their fans sure needed one.) But they both have pivotal Game 2s on Thursday. Here’s a look at the primary storyline for each team in...
MLB
Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams
NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
MLB
Nasty splitter lifting Stephan to bullpen dominance
NEW YORK -- Once upon a time, Trevor Stephan would have dreamed of taking the mound at Yankee Stadium with the Yankees holding a lead. Three years ago, he was the Yankees’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, a third-round Draft pick out of Arkansas who overpowered Class A hitters and seemed on a fast track. How he ended up on the other side is an interesting journey.
MLB
Phils bring home a tied NLDS after long time away
ATLANTA -- The Phillies did not fly home Wednesday night. It seemed only fitting. They have been on the road since Sept. 25, when they last played a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies spent the past 17 days on the road, playing 14 games in five cities that covered two time zones. They planned to fly to Philly following Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, but a two-hour, 55-minute rain delay scuttled those plans. So after they lost Game 2 to the Braves, 3-0, to even the best-of-five series, they boarded their buses and returned to their hotel.
MLB
Wait, Jordan Walker has an elite arm, too?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Even those keeping a keen eye on Monday’s Glendale/Salt River contest in the Arizona Fall League would have said Jordan Walker stood out for reasons beyond a failed attempt to cut down a runner at the dish – a 434-foot home run among them.
MLB
Servais on summoning Ray: Good process, bad result
HOUSTON -- One day after the most backbreaking loss in franchise history, the Mariners returned to Minute Maid Park, picked themselves up and held a workout to prepare for Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Astros. • ALDS Game 2: Today, 12:30 p.m. PT on TBS.
MLB
Maton breaks hand on locker, out for playoffs
HOUSTON -- After the final game of the regular season last Wednesday against the Phillies, Astros reliever Phil Maton spoke to the media for several minutes about giving up a hit to his brother, Nick, in the eighth inning. Maton smiled and joked about the confrontation, but he had sustained a serious hand injury moments earlier.
MLB
Guardians can't continue to 'live and die' with long ball
NEW YORK -- The Guardians reached the postseason on quality contact hitting and tough at-bats. They reached Yankee Stadium for this American League Division Series by hitting enough timely home runs to support their dominant starting pitching and beat the Rays twice in the Wild Card Series. One game into...
MLB
6 takeaways from the rebuilding A's season
OAKLAND -- After trading away a core of stars in Spring Training, the A’s entered the 2022 season knowing they were going to take a step back from contention as they entered a rebuild. The high expectations established from previous seasons were lowered, but that doesn’t lessen the frustration...
