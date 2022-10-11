Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Washington Commanders will face the Chicago Bears in week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. In a season that has seen plenty of top-tier quarterbacks sidelined, it’s natural that the league would want to protect the rest. But last Sunday’s call that flagged Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett with roughing the passer, in what appeared to most observers to be a clean sack, has just resulted in more drama on the field.
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
Everything about ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” feels bigger this year. The broadcast booth of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, who’ve called six Super Bowls. The more attractive game schedule. And most importantly for ESPN and its advertisers, the bigger TV ratings. ESPN’s telecast of the Kansas...
Live from Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football!. Both the Bears and Commanders enter Thursday Night Football on losing streaks. Carson Wentz and company started the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars before losing their next four games against the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. There’s a little more optimism in Chicago. The Bears have lost two straight, but they were defeated by the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who are a combined 8-2 on the season.
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
A handful of 4–1 teams make a move five weeks into the season, while the only undefeated team remaining slides down the latest list.
The new NFL season is here! Make sure you know how to watch the best NFL live stream 2022/23 from wherever you are in the world. NFL schedule, season preview and more.
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The Ravens visit the Giants (CBS, Oct. 16 @ 1:00 PM ET). New York defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale spent the previous ten seasons in Baltimore. The Giants (4-1) stunned the Packers 27-22 in London in Week 5. Baltimore (3-2) comes off a 19-17 victory over Cincinnati.
Well, Thursday Night Football returns tonight, just in time for us all to have finally gotten over the travesty that was Denver vs. Indianapolis from last week. Now, we get to cleanse our pallet with… oh. Sorry. Let’s look at who is playing tonight, what time the game starts, and how you can watch it.
