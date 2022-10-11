ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
How to watch the NFL’s Thursday Night Football Week 6 online for free—and without cable

The Washington Commanders will face the Chicago Bears in week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. In a season that has seen plenty of top-tier quarterbacks sidelined, it’s natural that the league would want to protect the rest. But last Sunday’s call that flagged Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett with roughing the passer, in what appeared to most observers to be a clean sack, has just resulted in more drama on the field.
NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Bears-Commanders ‘TNF’ Game Live

Live from Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football!. Both the Bears and Commanders enter Thursday Night Football on losing streaks. Carson Wentz and company started the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars before losing their next four games against the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. There’s a little more optimism in Chicago. The Bears have lost two straight, but they were defeated by the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who are a combined 8-2 on the season.
2022 NFL Regular Season Week 6 TV and Announcer Schedule

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The Ravens visit the Giants (CBS, Oct. 16 @ 1:00 PM ET). New York defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale spent the previous ten seasons in Baltimore. The Giants (4-1) stunned the Packers 27-22 in London in Week 5. Baltimore (3-2) comes off a 19-17 victory over Cincinnati.
