A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Kings Symphony Orchestra to debut composer Alan Hanslik's 'Courage to sale' on Sunday
The Kings Symphony Orchestra will present its Fall Classics Concert Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. The celebration of symphonic classics will feature the world debut of composer Alan Hanslik's original work, "Courage to sail", newly commissioned by the Kings Symphony Orchestra. Also...
GV Wire
Fall Festival Kicks off Food, Family and Farm Month at Fresno State
The Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State is hosting its fourth annual Food, Family and Farm Month, which will showcase over 20 in-person and virtual events featuring students, staff, faculty, and supporters. All of the activities are open to the public, and many are free. The...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back in Lemoore: Lemoore has 200 voters / Hunting party nabs 50 ducks
Hickey Park will be the site of a weekend of living history presented by the Civil War Reenactment Society and the Living History Association Inc. There will be military encampments, and battle reenactments at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Park admission: $2 per car.
Hanford Sentinel
The Patch offers pumpkin heaven for kids, adults alike
A sea of orange surrounds those who enter The Patch, Hanford’s answer to Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin. Situated on a farm on Flint Avenue, just two blocks west of Highway 43, the grove promises you will ﬁnd the perfect pumpkin for a Jack-O-Lantern or a festive table setting.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
Hanford Sentinel
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall
The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Marjaree Mason Center honors professional women, businesses at luncheon
More than 1,000 people spent their lunch at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday celebrating accomplished women in many different industries.
GV Wire
Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?
For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
sjvsun.com
South Valley water wars spill over into Kings Co. Supervisorial battle
The battle for the Kings County District 1 supervisorial seat is the site of a proxy battle for water control in the area. District 1 Supervisor Joe Neves nearly won reelection outright in the June primary, falling just over two points short of a majority vote. Instead Neves, who was...
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend
After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
yourcentralvalley.com
Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival
HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
Family remembers 19-year-old mother killed in Cantua Creek
The family of 19-year-old Paulina Gonzalez is still trying to make sense of why their beloved daughter, sister, and mother to two-year-old Mary Jane is no longer with them.
GV Wire
Bank of America Gifts $500K to Fresno Mission’s New Campus Near Manchester Center
The Fresno Mission announced plans last year to remodel the old Sierra Hospital into a campus where people facing a crisis could walk in and be treated with more than a warm bed and a hot meal. As the $30 million project at 2025 E Dakota Ave. nears completion, Bank...
thefeather.com
Football and cheer senior night
Football and cheer seniors are honored on the sidelines before their game against Sierra, Oct. 11. Eagles defeated the Chiefs 56-27! 14 of our senior football players are celebrated alongside their family. Fresno Christian’s seniors include Enrique Castaneda, Mateo Pascual, Carson Gray, Joshua Chinn, Marshall Goldsborough, Tyler Smith and Brady Schwab. Seven home schoolers include Judah Roseno, Matt Kent, Logan Kruger, Bryson Moore, Frank Kazarian, Titus Callus and Sam Copeland.
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County will no longer process passports
Kings County will no longer be processing United States passport applications, according to Kristine Lee, Kings County assessor/clerk/recorder. Lee said that her offices will no longer process the applications due to increases in workload related to required duties and law changes. She said that all previously scheduled appointments will be...
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car has died, family confirms
A Hoover High student who was previously hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school has died, his family confirmed to Action News.
