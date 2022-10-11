ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

GV Wire

Fall Festival Kicks off Food, Family and Farm Month at Fresno State

The Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State is hosting its fourth annual Food, Family and Farm Month, which will showcase over 20 in-person and virtual events featuring students, staff, faculty, and supporters. All of the activities are open to the public, and many are free. The...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The Patch offers pumpkin heaven for kids, adults alike

A sea of orange surrounds those who enter The Patch, Hanford’s answer to Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin. Situated on a farm on Flint Avenue, just two blocks west of Highway 43, the grove promises you will ﬁnd the perfect pumpkin for a Jack-O-Lantern or a festive table setting.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights

National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall

The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?

For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival

HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
HANFORD, CA
thefeather.com

Football and cheer senior night

Football and cheer seniors are honored on the sidelines before their game against Sierra, Oct. 11. Eagles defeated the Chiefs 56-27! 14 of our senior football players are celebrated alongside their family. Fresno Christian’s seniors include Enrique Castaneda, Mateo Pascual, Carson Gray, Joshua Chinn, Marshall Goldsborough, Tyler Smith and Brady Schwab. Seven home schoolers include Judah Roseno, Matt Kent, Logan Kruger, Bryson Moore, Frank Kazarian, Titus Callus and Sam Copeland.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County will no longer process passports

Kings County will no longer be processing United States passport applications, according to Kristine Lee, Kings County assessor/clerk/recorder. Lee said that her offices will no longer process the applications due to increases in workload related to required duties and law changes. She said that all previously scheduled appointments will be...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

