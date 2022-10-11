ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
ETOnline.com

Elon Musk Addresses Estrangement from Daughter: 'Can't Win Them All'

Elon Musk is sharing what he feels is to blame for his daughter disowning him. In a recent interview with Financial Times, the Tesla CEO and billionaire says his 18-year-old daughter Vivian, has been poisoned against him by "neo-Marxists" and the allure of communist influences in elite educational institutions. "It's...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Has Lost More Money In The Last Month Than The Value Of These 5 Companies

If you’re like most investors, your portfolio is down this year. No matter how much your portfolio drops, it won’t drop as much as Elon Musk's holdings. It’s virtually impossible to know Musk’s exact net worth because a lot of it is from his equity in private companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company that have unclear valuations. But the majority of Musk’s liquid net worth is in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.
Inside Nova

Elon Musk: ‘I’ve played fool on Twitter’

Elon Musk says he has played “the fool” and landed himself in “all sorts of trouble” on Twitter. He added his epic on-off £40 billion bid to buy the platform may prove he is a “masochist” but said he is driven to create a “trusted” and “transparent” ideas and news-exchange forum to avoid the further rise of the likes of Donald Trump’s Truth platform, which he described a “right-wing echo chamber”.
The Independent

The Elon Musk Show review: Musk is almost reassuringly dull in this flawed and overly deferential series

Elon Musk is the richest person who has ever lived – he’s got about $219bn, give or take, and is rarely out of the headlines. But that doesn’t make him the most interesting person who’s ever lived, or worthy of such a lavish attempt to find out what makes him the Musk he is in The Elon Musk Show (BBC Two). His main achievement in life, though unheralded, is actually to prove that, just as money can’t buy you love, happiness or good looks, so it can’t make you inherently more fascinating than God or how nature fashioned you. ...
Benzinga

Facebook Users Lose Followers Mysteriously, Mark Zuckerberg's Number Down To Mere 9,993 — Here's What Happened

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook users complained of losing their followers on Wednesday for no apparent reason — even META CEO Mark Zuckerberg wasn't spared. What Happened: Owing to a bug impacting users worldwide, Zuckerberg lost over 118 million followers. Many users reported similar issues with their friend lists declining significantly without any concrete explanation from the social network, reported Mashable.
Benzinga

'The Answer Is Greed': Michael Burry Takes On Cathie Wood, Again

Well-known for making big bets on the market, former hedge fund manager Michael Burry shared a take on Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, someone he has battled with before. What Happened: Former hedge fund manager Michael Burry singled out the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK once again as a sign of the potential market collapse.
