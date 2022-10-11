Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
'You're Rich, You're Evil': Why Elon Musk Doesn't Get Along With One Of His Children
The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, has also made headlines in recent years for the number of children he has fathered. Elon Musk has said he’s doing his part to help with a declining global population. What Happened: News came out earlier...
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
Benzinga
Elon Musk: Twitter Ordered Whistleblower To Eliminate Critical Evidence After Failing 'To Buy His Silence'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reportedly accused Twitter Inc TWTR of asking whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to destroy evidence just before he reinstated his offer to purchase the social media platform. What Happened: Zatko, a former head of security at Twitter, said he burned 10 handwritten notebooks and deleted...
'My Trip To Space Was Supposed To Be A Celebration, Instead, It Felt Like A Funeral': William Shatner Shares Experience In Book
In October 2021, actor William Shatner became the oldest astronaut to go to space. In a new book, the "Star Trek" celebrity shares what he really thought about his time in space. What Happened: Shatner became the oldest astronaut at the age of 90, flying aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Elon Musk Addresses Estrangement from Daughter: 'Can't Win Them All'
Elon Musk is sharing what he feels is to blame for his daughter disowning him. In a recent interview with Financial Times, the Tesla CEO and billionaire says his 18-year-old daughter Vivian, has been poisoned against him by "neo-Marxists" and the allure of communist influences in elite educational institutions. "It's...
Elon Musk Has Lost More Money In The Last Month Than The Value Of These 5 Companies
If you’re like most investors, your portfolio is down this year. No matter how much your portfolio drops, it won’t drop as much as Elon Musk's holdings. It’s virtually impossible to know Musk’s exact net worth because a lot of it is from his equity in private companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company that have unclear valuations. But the majority of Musk’s liquid net worth is in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Inside Nova
Elon Musk: ‘I’ve played fool on Twitter’
Elon Musk says he has played “the fool” and landed himself in “all sorts of trouble” on Twitter. He added his epic on-off £40 billion bid to buy the platform may prove he is a “masochist” but said he is driven to create a “trusted” and “transparent” ideas and news-exchange forum to avoid the further rise of the likes of Donald Trump’s Truth platform, which he described a “right-wing echo chamber”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Elon Musk Show review: Musk is almost reassuringly dull in this flawed and overly deferential series
Elon Musk is the richest person who has ever lived – he’s got about $219bn, give or take, and is rarely out of the headlines. But that doesn’t make him the most interesting person who’s ever lived, or worthy of such a lavish attempt to find out what makes him the Musk he is in The Elon Musk Show (BBC Two). His main achievement in life, though unheralded, is actually to prove that, just as money can’t buy you love, happiness or good looks, so it can’t make you inherently more fascinating than God or how nature fashioned you. ...
The SPY Surges Higher But Amazon Flashes Caution: Here's What To Watch
The SPY was spiking higher on Thursday, while Amazon showed comparative weakness to other market leading stocks. Bull cycles occur in every bear market despite the overall trend being lower. The SPDR S&P 500 SPY gapped down Thursday but was surging into the close in a sharp move caused by...
Facebook Users Lose Followers Mysteriously, Mark Zuckerberg's Number Down To Mere 9,993 — Here's What Happened
Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook users complained of losing their followers on Wednesday for no apparent reason — even META CEO Mark Zuckerberg wasn't spared. What Happened: Owing to a bug impacting users worldwide, Zuckerberg lost over 118 million followers. Many users reported similar issues with their friend lists declining significantly without any concrete explanation from the social network, reported Mashable.
'The Answer Is Greed': Michael Burry Takes On Cathie Wood, Again
Well-known for making big bets on the market, former hedge fund manager Michael Burry shared a take on Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, someone he has battled with before. What Happened: Former hedge fund manager Michael Burry singled out the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK once again as a sign of the potential market collapse.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0