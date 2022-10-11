Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Parents lag in four-day school survey response
ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
Elko Daily Free Press
2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:. Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.
Elko Daily Free Press
Alan Wells Glaser
Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer. Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.
Elko Daily Free Press
Air Alliance looking for nonprofit
ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners. Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum...
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Bert K. Gurr, Assembly District 33
I am a candidate for NV Assembly District 33, which now includes about two-thirds of Elko County, most of Eureka, all of White Pine and Lincoln Counties and about two-thirds of Nye County. I believe it is one of the largest House Districts in the country. We have traveled most of the district and I can report that there are great people in this district who support our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Susan Neal, Elko County School Board District 1
My name is Susan Neal. In October, I was appointed to Elko County School Board District 1 and would like to continue my work in this position. I retired in 2012 from the Elko County School District after 28 years as an educator. Originally from South Dakota, I moved to Elko County for a teaching position in West Wendover where I spent 8 years teaching 8th and 5th grade and 8 years in Elko teaching 6th grade. The next twelve years I provided professional development to teachers and staff with a focus on technology. I also coordinated online classes for grades 7-12. I have been a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteer for ten years. A CASA is the voice and advocate for children who have been abused and neglected.
Elko Daily Free Press
Trail Center now on winter hours
ELKO — The California Trail Interpretive Center has resumed a five-day per week schedule. Operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located eight miles west of Elko at the Hunter exit on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a favorite place to visit for the local public and travelers.
Elko Daily Free Press
Emotional testimony marks start of death-penalty trial
ELKO – Emotional testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in a fast food restaurant in Elko nearly two years ago. Justin Mullis, 24, is charged with first degree murder, including attempted robbery...
Elko Daily Free Press
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
Elko Daily Free Press
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko woman arrested on home invasion charge
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a warrant for felony home invasion after a former girlfriend reported she tried to break into her residence on Sept. 18. Elko police were dispatched to the home in the tree streets on a report of a burglary in progress. A woman had called saying she was hiding in the bathroom as Savannah A. Hamre, 29, was attempting to force her way into the home.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: A response to MAGA rally rhetoric
After review of the clips from the MAGA Republican rally held Saturday 10/8 in Minden, Nevada, it is clear that we need to retain Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada’s Senator! The other candidate for Senate represents all the frightening and truly horrifying events heard at the rally. There were...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man sentenced for attempted incest
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest. Jason S. Brown was 34 when he was arrested in August 2019 on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians show grit against Fallon
ELKO — In a pair of home games, the Elko volleyball team split its matches — the Lady Indians playing some of its best ball and some of its worst in the same stretch. On Wednesday, Elko appeared poised for a relatively-comfortable victory against Fallon but needed to fight tooth and nail for a five-set victory in extra points.
