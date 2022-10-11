My name is Susan Neal. In October, I was appointed to Elko County School Board District 1 and would like to continue my work in this position. I retired in 2012 from the Elko County School District after 28 years as an educator. Originally from South Dakota, I moved to Elko County for a teaching position in West Wendover where I spent 8 years teaching 8th and 5th grade and 8 years in Elko teaching 6th grade. The next twelve years I provided professional development to teachers and staff with a focus on technology. I also coordinated online classes for grades 7-12. I have been a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteer for ten years. A CASA is the voice and advocate for children who have been abused and neglected.

